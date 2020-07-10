Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Size Is Expected to Exhibit a 5.4% CAGR By 2023 | Growth Estimation, Latest Trends, Key Insights and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Type (AIDP, MFS, AMAN), Diagnosis (Lumbar Puncture), Treatment (Plasmapheresis, Medication, Physical Therapy, Hydrotherapy), and End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), Forecast Till 2023

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Analysis

The global Guillain-Barre syndrome market size is expected to exhibit a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period till 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Guillain-Barre syndrome market is mainly driven by the growing awareness about Guillain-Barré syndrome and the increasing availability of effective treatments for the condition. The report looks at the major drivers and restraints affecting the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market and presents an unbiased look of the industry. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is also included in the report.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare condition concerning the immune system of the body. In Guillain-Barre syndrome, the body’s immune system starts attacking the body’s own nervous system, resulting in pain and loss of sensation, as well as weakness and a pins and needles feeling in the limbs. However, the disease has often been seen to be accompanied by respiratory infections and the stomach flu. Growing awareness about Guillain-Barré syndrome is likely to be a major driver for the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market. Effective healthcare measures have resulted in the discovery of effective cures for many of the most common diseases seen around the world. This has in turn increased the visibility of rare diseases, resulting in increasing research and development in the field of discovering cures for rare diseases, including Guillain-Barre syndrome. The increasing investment from pharmaceutical companies in the field of discovering cures for rare diseases is likely to be a stimulant for the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market over the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population is also likely to be a major driver for the global Guillain-Barré syndrome market over the forecast period. Immune system disorders are often seen more commonly in the elderly than in younger demographics. The rising prevalence of chikungunya is also a key driver for the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market, as chikungunya is often accompanied by Guillain-Barre syndrome. On the flip side, the lack of a definitive single treatment for the disease is a major restraint against the global Guillain-Barré syndrome market. Despite significant investment, a definitive cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome has not been found. This has been a key restraint on the global market. The low awareness about the disease, especially in emerging countries, is also likely to be a major setback for the global market.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Competitive Outlook:

Leading players in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market include Electrical Geodesics Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Covidien Ltd., Vitality Biopharma, Hansa Medical, Curavac, Annexon Inc., Akari Therapeutics plc, CSL Behring, Baxter, and Grifols.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Segmentation:

The global Guillain-Barre syndrome market is segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and region.

By type, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market is segmented into acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN), and others.

By diagnosis, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market is segmented into lumbar puncture, electromyography, nerve conduction studies, and others. The electromyography segment is further sub-segmented into intramuscular electromyography, surface electromyography, and others.

By treatment, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market is segmented into plasmapheresis, medication, physical therapy, hydrotherapy, and others. The medication segment is further sub-segmented into privigen intravenous, gammagard liquid injection, flebogamma DIF intravenous, bivigam intravenous, and others.

By end use, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals and clinics continue to hold the largest share in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market due to the vast patient population in the region and the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector. The rising per capita healthcare expenditure in the region is also likely to be a major driver for the Guillain-Barre syndrome market in the region over the forecast period. The U.S. is likely to remain the leading national market for Guillain-Barre syndrome over the forecast period. Europe has the second position in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market, followed by Asia Pacific.

