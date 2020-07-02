Guidewire Market Growth, Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development and Forecast till 2026

The global “human insulin market size” is anticipated to reach USD 27.71 billion by 2026. International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that around 425 million people across the world suffer from diabetes. This shows that the rising prevalence of diabetes is propelling growth in the market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Human Insulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Analogue Insulin (Long-Acting, Fast Acting, Premix), Traditional Human Insulin (Long-Acting, Short-Acting, Fast Acting, Premix)), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” predicts the market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the market value stood at USD 21.26 billion in 2018. The adoption of delivery devices primarily for insulin administration is increasing, thus driving the market.

Leading Players operating in the Human Insulin Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biocon

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Julphar

Wockhard

Other prominent players

Eli Lilly & Company to Launch Analogue Humalog Insulin in the U.S.

Among products, analogue insulin covered the maximum part in the human insulin market share in 2018. Analogue insulin helps to control blood sugar levels in people suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Driven by this, the adoption of analogue insulin is increasing, which increases the human insulin market size. This, coupled with the recent launch of generic insulin, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company announced the launch of a generic version of analogue Humalog insulin called Insulin Lispro in April 2019. Owing to the cheaper rates of Humalog, this insulin is more accessible to diabetic patients in the country. This segment is expected to drive the human insulin market in the foreseeable future.

Human Insulin Market Segmentation:

By Type

Analogue Insulin

Long-acting

Fast-acting

Premix

Traditional Human Insulin

Long-acting

Short-acting

Fast-acting

Premix

By Diabetes Type

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

