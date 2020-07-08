Global Ventilator Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Ventilator Market:

Executive Summary

Global Ventilator Market was valued at USD 1198.54 Million in the year 2019. Escalating number of cases related to Respiratory and Lungs Diseases with growing prevalence of COPD, Strokes supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies investing heavily in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to hospitals and healthcare units with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Ventilators during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Under the Mobility segment, Intensive Care ventilators are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of different types of ventilators primarily made for hospital use clubbed with manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements. Also, surging number of coronavirus patients will be pushing growth in the market for ventilators during the coming years.

Invasive Ventilators, followed by Non Invasive, and Hospitals attained substantial market share under Interface and End User segment respectively, chiefly on the back of burgeoning demand for ventilators from hospitals which are engaged in treating COVID19 patients. Further, companies from different industries entering the ventilators market in order to meet the unprecedented demand for ventilators coupled with government partnering up with manufacturers to provide ventilators to hospitals and healthcare units has been forecasted to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity and sky rocketing number of coronavirus patients in United States supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of ventilators to users, will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Ventilators market By Value.

• The report analyses Ventilators Market By Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable).

• The report further assesses the Ventilators market By Modes (Pressure, Volume, Combined, Others), By Interface (Invasive, and Non-Invasive), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others).

• The Global Ventilators Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Mobility Type, Interface Type, Mode Type, and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge, Dräger, Smiths Group, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel, Vyaire Medical Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Ventilators market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Ventilators Manufacturers

• Medical Equipment Manufacturers

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Healthcare Units

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Ventilator Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Ventilator Market: Sizing and Forecast

5. Global Ventilator Market Segmentation – By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User

6. Global Ventilator Market: Regional Analysis

7. North America Ventilator Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8. Europe Ventilator Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9. Asia Pacific Ventilator Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

10. Global Ventilator Market Dynamics

11. Market Attractiveness

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Continuous…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

