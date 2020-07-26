Global Sedation in ICU Setting Market to Reach US$ 3683.7 Mn Owing to Rising Incidence of Cardiac Problems, says Fortune Business Insights

The global “diabetes monitoring devices market size” is expected to rise owing to increasing awareness about the self-management of diabetes. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Diabetes Monitoring Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the market, highlighting opportunities and threats alike. The global market is expected to yield huge profits facilitated by remarkable developments in diabetes management. As per the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), the number of people suffering from diabetes was 415 million in 2015 and is expected to reach 642 million by the year 2040. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is a major factor driving the market.

In 2018, the global market for diabetes monitoring devices was valued at US$ 21,614.7 and is anticipated to reach US$ 32,881.9 Mn by 2026. The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Lifespan Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.,

Medtronic,

Terumo Medical Corporation,

DiaMonTech GmbH,

Sanofi,

Abbott

Availability of Alternatives to Hinder the Growth of the Market by 2026

Especially in rural areas, lack of awareness about the diabetes management is hampering the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market. Also, increasing number of insulin pumps, supplements, drugs, and other alternatives are likely to pose a serious threat to the market. People prefer to use alternatives owing to the mounting cost associated with diabetic monitoring devices. Nonetheless, technological advancements are expected to push growth in the market by introducing cost-effective diabetes monitoring solutions.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence Of Diabetes By Key Countries Pricing Analysis, By Key Regions Technological Advancements Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Blood Glucose Meters Test Strips Lancets Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Blood Glucose Meters Test Strips Lancets Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



