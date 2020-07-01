Global Research Antibody Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Research Antibody Market:

Executive Summary

Global Research antibody Market is valued approximately USD 10.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The antibody is also named as immunoglobulin which is a protein that produced by plasma cells in response to certain antigens. The antibodies have wide range of application in therapeutics as well as for diagnostic purpose for several indications which includes inflammatory & infectious diseases, autoimmune disorder and cancer etc. The global spread of COVID-19 significantly drives the growth of research antibody market due to the higher demand of COVID-19 antibody detection kits. The COVID-19 antibody detection kits play essential role in determining the infected person. It is specially designed for the detection & diagnosis of Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or blood. Therefore, many antibodies were introduced in the market to cope up with the coronavirus and demanded from research institute for purpose of research. Thus, global spread of coronavirus is expected to accelerate the growth of research antibody market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the total number of coronavirus cases in U.S. were 20 on 19th March 2020 and has tremendously rise by 1,658,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 98,119 deaths in the U.S. on 28th May 2020. Also, on 31st January 2020, first 2 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom and has significantly reached 267,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom on 27th May 2020. Moreover, rapid growth in stem cells and neurobiology research across the globe is creating a lucrative thrust to the market growth. However, quality concern regarding research antibodies is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Research antibody market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising growth in healthcare expenditure across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing prevalence of coronavirus and favorable government support regarding antibodies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Research antibody market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abcam PLC

Merck Group

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reagents

Antibodies

By Technology:

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Immunohistochemistry

Others

By Application:

Proteomics

Drug Development

Genomics

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Research antibody Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

