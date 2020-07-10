Global Medical Gloves Market to Experience an Uptick Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Industry Demand, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Medical gloves are used personal protective equipment during medical examinations or surgical procedures. They are used as a precautionary measure against the spread of infections and illnesses. The global medical gloves market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at the improvements in such gears and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report contains drivers, challenges, trends, opportunities, and threats for the period of 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

Medical Gloves Market Scope

The global medical gloves market size was estimated at USD 8,638.19 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17,399.81 million by the end of 2027. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% over the forecast period.

It can face a huge demand during the forecast period owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unknown transmission route of the virus can lead to mass procurement among the mass populace and medical staff as well. They can act as a barrier between bacteria and hands and halt its transmission. Concerns of safety and hygiene among workers across industries and the common populace are likely to trigger the demand for medical gloves.

Rising cases of infectious diseases and initiatives by governments and reputed healthcare organizations are expected to favor the market growth. The surge in number of surgeries and the large geriatric populace being admitted in emergency wards can warrant the use of medical gloves.

However, defective gloves, low production capacity due to its toxic reaction among certain sections of the populace, and risk of reusable gloves can act as deterrents for the market.

Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

The global medical gloves market is segmented by product type, usage, raw material, form, and end user.

By product type, it is segmented into chemotherapy, surgical, and examination. Surgical gloves are expected to control a major share of the market. This can be attributed to its use by surgeons and healthcare staff to prevent the chances of transmission of bacteria and other germs. However, examination gloves are deemed to command a large demand share during the forecast period due to their need in non-invasive examinations.

By usage, it is divided into disposable and reusable. Disposable gloves are predicted to command a large share in the global medical gloves market owing to their property of acting as a barrier against irritants and chemicals.

By raw material, it is segmented into latex, polyethylene, neoprene, nitrile rubber, and vinyl rubber. Nitrile rubber is one of the largest segments in the market and can grow at a rapid pace due to being durable in wet environments. Its resistance to oils, acids, and chemicals can fuel its demand among the healthcare staff.

By form, it is divided into powdered and non-powdered.

By end user, it is segmented into rehabilitation centers, diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory centers. Hospitals and clinics are touted to be the biggest end-user of the market due to having the capacity for handling a large inflow of patients. Prevalence of infectious diseases such as the COVID-19 virus has spurred the demand for medical gloves among healthcare ancillary staff.

Medical Gloves Market Regional Analysis

The Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) are regions considered in the global medical gloves market.

The Americas is expected to dominate the market owing to the awareness of the benefits of latex gloves among healthcare professionals. Concerns of safety and the outbreak of COVID-19 cases can fuel the demand for medical gloves till 2023.

Medical Gloves Market studied Competition Outlook

Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Microflex Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Ansell Limited, Glove Corporation Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, BraunMelsungen AG, and Semperit AG Holding are key players of the global medical gloves market.

