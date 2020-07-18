Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Offers US$ 200 Billion Opportunity With 2300 Drug In Clinical Trials

“Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 200 Billion

Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: > 2300 Drugs In Trials

Commercially Available Cancer Immunotherapies: > 120

Cancer Vaccines Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 90 Billion

Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies’: > 70 mAbs

Sales, Market Opportunity, Dosage & Price Data: 300 Graphs/Charts

Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Company, Patient Segment, Drug Class

The research report “Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” discusses the implications that the recent scientific research and development has brought in context to the ongoing trends and current market size of the cancer immunotherapy at global and regional level. Additionally, the report depicts the nature of the therapies and the structures that are followed by the cancer immunotherapy approach with detailed profiles of the pharmaceutical companies that are the keynote representer of immunotherapy products in the market.

Immunotherapy for Cancer

1.1 Introduction to Cancer Immunotherapy

1.2 Advancement of Cancer Immunotherapy

Types of Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1 Specific Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1.1 Cancer Vaccines

2.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2 Non-Specific Cancer Immunotherapy

2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Immunotherapy

2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Dynamics of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape

3.1 Favorable Developmental & Commercialization Parameters

3.2 Issues to be Resolved in Expansion of Immunotherapy Horizon

Cancer Vaccines: Transforming The Immunotherapy Landscape

4.1 Prologue of Cancer Vaccines

4.2 Cancer Vaccines in Immunotherapy

4.3 Commercialization of Cancer Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies: New Era of Immunotherapy

5.1 Rudiments of Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2 Advents of Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3 Commercial Aspects of Monoclonal Antibodies

Trails of T-Cell Therapies

6.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Technology

6.2 Strategies of Adoptive Cell Transfer

6.3 Commercial Aspects of Adoptive Cell Therapy

Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immunotherapy

7.1 Prelude to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

7.2 Implications of Immunecheck Point Inhibitors

7.3 Commercial Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Role of Immunomodulators in Cancer Immunotherapy

8.1 Perspective of Immunomodulators

8.2 Clinical Aspects of Immunomodulators

8.3 Commercial Aspects of Immunomodulators

Development of Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapy

9.1 Concept to Oncolytic Viruses

9.2 Potential Approaches of Oncolytic Viruses

9.3 Commercial Aspects of Oncolytic Viruses

Cytokines & Cancer Immunotherapy

10.1 Fundamentals of Cytokines

10.2 Classification of Cytokines

10.3 Commercial Aspects of Cytokines

Interferons in Immunotherapy

11.1 Potentials of Interferons

11.2 Classification of Interferons

11.3 Clinical Applications of Interferons

Interleukins in Immunotherapy

12.1 Potentials of Interleukins

12.2 Clinical Applications of Interleukins

GM-CSF in Immunotherapy

13.1 Potentials of GM-CSF

13.2 Clinical Applications of GM-CSF

Market Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy

14.1 Current Market Trends

14.2 Economic Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy

14.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Cost by Product

Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Overview

15.1 By Drug Class

15.2 By Phase

15.3 By Company

15.4 By Target

15.5 By Patient Segment

Cancer Immune Check Point Inhibitors – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

16.1 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

16.2 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)

16.3 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

16.4 Tecentriq (Atizolizumab)

16.5 Bavencio (Avelumab)

16.6 Imfinzi (Darlumuvab)

16.7 Libtayo (Cemiplimab)

Cancer Monclonal Antibody Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

17.1 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

17.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

17.3 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)

17.4 Erbitux (Cetuximab)

17.5 Vectibix (Panitumab)

17.6 Arzerra (Ofatumumab)

17.7 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)

17.8 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

Bispecific Antibody Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

18.1 Blincyto (Blinatumomab)

Cancer Vaccine Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

19.1 Gardasil & Gardasil 9

19.2 Cervarix

19.3 Provenge (Sipuleucel – T)

19.4 Vaxira (Racotumomab)

19.5 CreaVax-RCC

Cancer Cytokines Drugs Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis

20.1 Proleukin (Aldeslukin)

20.2 Intron A (Interferon Alpha-2b)

20.3 PegIntron (PegInterferon alpha-2b)

20.4 Sylatron (Peginterferon Alpha-2b)

20.5 Betaseron (Interferon Beta-1b)

20.6 Actimmune (Interferon Gamma-1b)

20.7 Ontak (Denileukin Diftitox)

Oncolytic Virus Market – Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

21.1 Imlygic

CAR-T Cell Therapy – Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

22.1 Kymriah

22.2 Yescarta

Marketed Cancer Cell Therapies Drugs

23.1 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy(Immuncell-LC®)

23.2 Zalmoxis

23.3 APCEDEN For RCC

23.4 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells – Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

Marketed Cancer Cytokines Drugs

24.1 Aldesleukin (Proleukin®)

24.2 Denileukin Diftitox (ONTAK®)

24.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon®)

24.4 Interferon Alpha-2a (Roferon-A®)

24.5 Interferon Alpha-2a (Veldona®)

24.6 Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar(Inferon™/Inmutag™)

24.7 Interferon Alpha-2b(Intron® A)

24.8 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar(Bioferon™)

24.9 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (Intalfa®)

24.10 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar

24.11 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (ReliFeron®)

24.12 Interferon-Alpha-n3 (Alferon N®)

24.13 Interferon-Beta-1b (Feron®)

24.14 Interferon-Gamma (Ogamma®)

24.15 Interleukin-2 Biosimilar (Ilcass)

24.16 Teceleukin (Imunace™)

Marketed Cancer Vaccines

25.1 Bladder Cancer Vaccine (PACIS®)

25.2 Bladder Cancer Vaccine

25.3 BV NSCLC 001

25.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC®, CreaVax-PC® & CreaVax-RCC®)

25.5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Quadrivalent (Gardasil®/Silgard®)

25.6 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Recombinant Bivalent (Cervarix®)

25.7 Immuvac / Cadi 05

25.8 Immucyst / TheraCys

25.9 Melanoma Vaccine (MVax®)

25.10 Melanoma Vaccine (Melacine®)

25.11 Racotumomab (Vaxira®)

25.12 Reniale

25.13 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge®)

25.14 Tertomotide (LucaVax)

25.15 Vitespen (Oncophage®)

Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies

26.1 Bevacizumab

26.2 Trastuzumab Emtansine

26.3 Trastuzumab Subcutaneous

26.4 Brentuximab Vedotin

26.5 Catumaxomab

26.6 Ipilimumab

26.7 Nivolumab

26.8 Pembrolizumab

26.9 Pertuzumab

26.10 Rituximab

26.11 Trastuzumab

26.12 Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin

26.13 Others

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Prospects

Competitive Landscape

28.1 Abbvie

28.2 Advaxis

28.3 Altor BioScience

28.4 Amgen

28.5 Biogen Idec

28.6 Biogenomics

28.7 Celldex Therapeutics

28.8 Dendreon Corporation

28.9 Eli Lilly

28.10 Expression Genetics

28.11 Galena Biopharma

28.12 Genmab

28.13 Gilead Sciences

28.14 GlaxoSmithKline

28.15 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

28.16 ImmunoGen

28.17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

28.18 IRX Therapeutics

28.19 Merck

28.20 NeoStem Oncology

28.21 NewLink Genetics

28.22 Northwest Biotherapeutics

28.23 Novartis

28.24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

28.25 Pfizer

28.26 Philogen

28.27 Regulon

28.28 Roche

28.29 Seattle Genetics

28.30 ZymoGenetics

