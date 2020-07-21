Global and China Catheter Market Share Reach US$ 57.1 Billion: Top Key Players Growth Factors, Technological Advancements, Upcoming Trends, Regions and Industry Outlook 2020 To 2027

A catheter is a medical devices that can be inserted in the body to treat diseases or perform a surgical procedure. It is used in administration of intravenous fluids, medication or parenteral nutrition. There are three main types of catheters: indwelling catheters, external catheters, and short-term catheters.

Statistics:

Global and China catheters market is estimated to account for US$ 57.1 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global and China Catheters Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of cardiac catheterization is expected to propel growth of the global and China catheters market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association 2019 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, 1,016,000 cardiac catheterizations and 3,244 heart transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Global and China Catheters Market: Restraints

Use of Foley catheter may lead to urinary tract infection (UTI), which is expected to hinder growth of the global and China catheters market. For instance, according to the study “Prevalence of Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections and Associated Factors among Patients Attending Hospitals in Bushenyi District, Uganda”, published in February 2019, the prevalence of UTI was 32.2% among the study.

Key Takeaways:

The global and China catheters market was valued at US$ 38.7 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 57.1 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing number of cardiac catheterization is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period.

Urology Catheters segment held dominant position in the global and China catheters market in 2019, accounting for 39.2% share in terms of value, followed by cardiovascular catheter and Intravenous Catheters, respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing product launch during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to propel demand for cardiac catheters. For instance, according to American Heart Association 2019 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, coronary events are expected to occur in about 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events in the U.S. in 2019.

Technological advancements related to catheters are expected to propel growth of the global and China catheters market. For instance, in March 2020, InventHelp, a leading inventor service firm, announced development of VAGISHIELD, a catheter barrier that facilitates the placement of Foley catheters to prevent them from inadvertently entering the vagina.

Regulations

Europe

The classification rules are based on different criteria such as the duration of contact with the patient, the degree of invasiveness and the part of the body affected by the use of the device. Intended purpose is defined in Article 1 paragraph 2(g) of Directive 93/42/EEC.

A non-tunnelled central venous catheter, which is intended for use for temporary vascular access and intended to be removed after 7 – 10 days is not a long-term implantable device.

Urinary catheters intended for transient use are in Class I

Indwelling urinary catheters intended for short term use are in Class IIa

Urinary catheters intended for long term use are in Class IIb

Global and China Catheters Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global and China catheters market include, Cordis (Cardinal Health), Abbott Laboratories, B. BRAUN, Medtronic plc, Terumo, Teleflex Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., RIST Neurovascular, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Cook Medical Incorporated, Merit Medical, Biotronik, St. Jude Medical, BALT, Osypka AG, Japan Lifeline, ACT, Lepu, Microport, SCW Medicath, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Group PLC, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Dentsply, Bactiguard, Hollister Incorporated, Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., Rochester Medical Corporation, Fuqing Medical, Medsuyun, Songhang, Sanli, Chensheng Medical, Haiou Medical, CATHETRIX, and World Medical.

Global and China Catheters Market: Key Developments

March 2020: Hollister Incorporated announced that the company does not anticipate any impact to its ability to supply ostomy or intermittent catheter products due to the spread of COVID-19

May 2019: Medtronic plc launched the Telescope Guide Extension Catheter, a newly designed catheter used to provide additional backup support and access to distal lesions

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global and China Catheter Market, By Product Type: Cardiovascular Catheter Urology Catheters Intravenous Catheters Neurovascular Catheters Specialty Catheters

Global and China Catheter Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

Global and China Catheter Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Cardiovascular Catheter Urology Catheters Intravenous Catheters Neurovascular Catheters By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By End User By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By End User By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By End User By Country Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific China By Product Type: By End User Specialty Clinics Middle East By Product Type: By End User By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By End User By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



