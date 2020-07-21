Glaucoma Eye Drops Market Report 2020 to register a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 2,182.3 Million by 2027, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Glaucoma Eye Drops Companies Revenue

Global Glaucoma Eye Drops Market, by Drug Type (Prostaglandin analogs, Beta-blockers, Alpha agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors (CAIs), Combined Medications and Others (rho-kinase inhibitor, Cholinergic agonist)), by Disease Indication (Angle-closure Glaucoma and Open-angle Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy), by Composition (Preservative Free, BAK-Based and Non-BAK-Based Preservatives ), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,360.1 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key players in the market have a number of drugs undergoing clinical trials for treatment of glaucoma and are expected to receive approval in the near future. The robust pipeline of glaucoma medications is expected to drive growth of global glaucoma eye drops market in the near future. For instance, in January 2019, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. started a clinical trial on drug candidate DE-111A (that is a preservative-free, clear, colorless sterile aqueous ophthalmic solution containing 0.015mg of tafluprost and 5.0mg of timolol in 1mL) for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma, and ocular hypertension. The clinical trial included 324 patients. This clinical trial is in phase 3 and is expected to complete by the end of June 2020.

Similarly, Zhaoke (Guangzhou) Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical Ltd., China in November 2015, initiated a clinical trial with Levobetaxolol eye drops for treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

This study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Levobetaxolol in Chinese patients with glaucoma. This study included 366 Chinese patients with glaucoma. The clinical trial is in phase 3 and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

There have been several developments in glaucoma medications in the recent past. Therefore, robust pipeline for treatment of glaucoma is expected to boost the glaucoma eye drops market growth in the near future.

The global glaucoma eye drops market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the robust product pipeline for treatment of glaucoma.

Among drug type, the consumables segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027 owing to product approvals by regulatory bodies. For instance, in November 2017, Bausch Health, a global eye health company, and Nicox S.A., an international ophthalmic company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, 0.024%) for glaucoma.

Major players operating in the global glaucoma eye drops market are Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan Plc. Novartis AG. Teva Pharmaceutical Industry, Pfizer, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Inotek Pharmaceutical, Jadran-galenski laboratorij d.d., Aerie Pharmaceutical, and Mylan N.V.

