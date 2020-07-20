Foley Catheters Market 2020- Global Industry Trends, Top Leading Players, Future Growth Factor, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2026

Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is a key factor driving the global foley catheters market size, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Foley Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Two-way Foley Catheter, Three-way Foley Catheter, Others), By Material (Latex, Silicone), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Long-term Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing cases of kidney stones is expected to contribute positively to the global foley catheters market revenue. According to the report, increasing cases of benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stones, urethra blockages, and other urinary disorders due to an unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle is expected to propel growth of the global foley catheters market. In addition, the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence and retention of urine causing urinary hesitancy and nerve-related bladder dysfunction will further boost the foley catheters market revenue.

The report is focused on providing key information in the best interest of the companies. The report covers all parts from recent industrial developments to prevailing trends in the foley catheters market hence aiding the players to get a better understanding of the market situation and strategize accordingly.

Leading Players operating in the Foley Catheters Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

BD

Hollister Incorporated

Cook

BACTIGUARD AB

Coloplast A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

and Others.

Rising Advancement In Foley Catheters Will Aid Growth

The rising advancements in the foley catheters resulting in improved patient comfort is a factor expected to enable the growth of the foley catheters market. The antibacterial coatings leading to reduced incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections will further fuel demand for foley catheters. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and rising cases of kidney stones around the world is likely to contribute significantly to the global foley catheters market. Moreover, increasing cases of urethra blockages, benign prostate hyperplasia, and other urinary disorders because of unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise in patients ranging from adults to geriatric population will enable the growth of the global foley catheters market.

Foley Catheters Market Segmentation:

By Type

Two-way Foley Catheter

Three-way Foley Catheter

Others

By Material

Latex

Silicone

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

