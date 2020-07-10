Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market Trends Analysis, Size Estimation, Growth Statistics, Sales Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Applications By 2023

Flexible & Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Therapeutic Applications), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Forecast to 2023

Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market Analysis

Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market is poised to grow at 5.4% CAGR during the review period (2018 – 2023), says Market Research Future (MRFR). The non- invasive nature of ureteroscopy is a key driving force increasing its uptake. It takes meticulous skill sets to make flexible ureteroscopy an effective and reproducible modality. This, in turn, presents an opportunity for robotic assistance to offer the same enabling assistance as in laparoscopic surgery.

The flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market witnesses a constant revenue growth. Market growth attributes to the rising adoption of ureteroscopy methods in therapeutic & diagnostic applications. The increasing prevalence of urolithiasis and kidney cancer worldwide acts as a key tailwind for the market growth. Besides, technological advances in surgical techniques and devices used in ureteroscopy, increase the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market size. Successful integrations of wireless technologies into ureteroscopes define the growing landscape of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6469

Wireless and robotic ureteroscopy are recent flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market trends. Rising introductions of futuristic endoscope devices and room-ready wireless endoscopes push the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market growth. Also, increasing funding & rebates for endoscopic screening & treatment increases the market size. Moreover, rising product launches that meet the Federal Communications Commission requirements accelerate flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market growth.

On the other hand, the high cost and skillsets required for semi-rigid ureteroscopy methods are major factors expected to impede the market growth. Also, side effects and risk of infection spread associated with devices used during ureteroscopy restrict the uptake of ureteroscopy. Additionally, the lack of awareness for availability & benefits obstructs flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market growth.

Nevertheless, rising preference for less invasive treatment methods would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. Furthermore, the rising demand for effective diagnostic & therapeutic options for kidney stone and kidney cancer would increase flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market share.

Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market Segmentation

By Product, the global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into Flexible Ureteroscopes, Fiberoptic Ureteroscopes, Digital Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes, Rigid Ureteroscopes, and others.

By Application, the global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into Therapeutic Applications, Urinary Stricture, Urolithiasis, Kidney Cancer, Diagnostic Applications, and others.

By End-Users, the global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research centers, and others.

Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. Significant market share attributes to the rising prevalence of kidney stone & obesity disorder and innovations in clinical practice treatment in the region. Besides, the strong economy of the region and massive developments in the healthcare domain drive flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market growth.

Rising focus on advanced diagnosis & treatment methods defines the increased numbers of research institutes and technology upgrades. Moreover, the presence of notable industry players, advanced hospital infrastructures, and skilled healthcare professionals increase the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market size in North America.

Europe holds the second-largest flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market share globally. The market is led by the increase in occurrences of kidney stone due to the increasing use of concentrated drinks, crash diets, and changes in lifestyle. Also, rapid advances in the diagnosis & treatment of urinary stricture, urolithiasis, and kidney cancer foster the growth of the regional market. Besides, the rising R&D investments by the government and focus on the development of new devices contribute to flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market growth in Europe.

The flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region. Factors like the rising prevalence of kidney problems, alongside the prevailing trends such as changing lifestyle and crash diets in demographics, influence the regional market growth. Furthermore, the availability of various diagnosis & treatment methods to treat increasing patients suffering from kidney cancer creates enormous flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market demand.

Moreover, the augmenting demand for quality devices and advancing healthcare technology in the region provide impetus to market growth. The APAC flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is anticipated to register a phenomenal CAGR throughout the analysis period.

Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market appears fragmented with the presence of many well-established players. To gain larger competitive advantages, industry players incorporate strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technique/technology launch. These players make substantial investments to drive R&D and to expand their footprints. Quality, reliability, and cost are key parameters based on which they compete against each other.

Major Players:

Players leading the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland), ProSurg (US), among others.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-semi-rigid-ureteroscopy-market-6469

Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Industry/Innovation/Related News:

An Israeli endoscopy devices manufacturer- 3NT Medical, announced that the FDA has given clearance for its Colibri Micro ENT Scope. The new Colibri Endoscopy System is a unique Single-Use Endoscope designed for Otologists. Furthermore, the new sterile endoscope offers improved safety to patients and medical staff by eliminating the risk of cross-contamination.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com