Fiducial Markers Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Key Trends and Forecast to 2030

Fiducial markers are used in image-guided procedures that are mostly performed by radiologists (interventional) for preparation of several types of radiation therapies. These therapies include stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radio-surgery (SRS), or proton therapy. These markers are tiny metal, normally made of gold spheres, cylinders, or coils of a grain size of rice. They are placed near or in the tumor for guiding the fixing of radiation beams while treatment. Fiducial markers are generally used to define the target abrasion located in the soft tissues of chest, including the chest and lung wall, pelvis comprising the prostrate, abdomen, including gallbladder, pancreas, kidney, and the liver, and neck and the head. These markers help the physicians to target the tumor with optimal accuracy and enable the treatment to be delivered with maximum dose while cautious healthy tissues.

Fiducial Markers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.

There is an increased demand for radiation therapy owing to the rising cancer cases, especially in the geriatric population. Most healthcare settings that perform several radiology tests on patients claim that these patients require frequent hospital visits with increased risk of being suspected and affected with Coronavirus. Hence, with the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, FDA has recently approved one 15-minute test that has proved its efficiency in testing several patients with reduced hospital visits. This test is of utmost benefit to the radiation oncology department that allows patients to be tested during simulation.

Major Key Players:CIVCO Radiotherapy, Boston Scientific Corporation, IZI Medical Products, IBA Worldwide, Naslund Medical Inc., Medtronic, Best Medical International, Inc., Nanovi A/S, Eckert & Ziegler., Innovative Oncology Solutions, and others.

Fiducial Markers Market By Product:

Polymer-Based Markers and Metal-Based Markers:Gold Combination Markers and Pure Gold Markers

By Modality:

MRI, Radiotherapy, Ultrasound and CT/CBCT

By Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Gastric Cancer

By End User:

Cancer Research Centers, Hospitals & Outpatient Facilities, and Independent Radiotherapy Centers

