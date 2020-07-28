Epinephrine Market Is Expected to Exhibit a Strong 11.0% CAGR By 2026 | Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Kaleo, Inc.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Epinephrine Market, by Product Type (Auto-injector, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules and Vials), by Application (Anaphylaxis, Cardiac Arrest, Superficial Bleeding, Respiratory Disorders, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 2,040 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

A significant number of novel pipeline products to facilitate the market growth

The manufacturers are focused on developing and commercializing innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules to improve patients’ quality of life and to overcome the clinical shortcomings of commercially available products.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 2016, more than 200,000 cases of anaphylaxis occur annually in the U.S., indicating the higher number of potential patient pool in the region. Also, the World Allergy Organization, in 2015 estimated that up to two percent of the global population, accounting for 150 million people are expected to experience anaphylaxis during their lifetime.

In July 2018, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. demonstrated the results of early clinical trial for its investigational epinephrine nasal spray, as a potential needle-free, non-invasive, and easy-to-use alternative to intramuscular injection for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The investigators also highlighted the benefits of effective needleless alternative delivery options showing rapid drug absorption. In August 2018, FDA granted Fast Track designation for the epinephrine nasal spray.

Furthermore, in April 2018, Aquestive Therapeutics initiated the Phase-1 clinical trials for its complex molecule programs- AQST-108 epinephrine molecule for anaphylaxis, which is administered via sublingual route.

The market players are focused on strategic collaborations to provide products freely at retail outlets, considering shortages in supply of competitors’ epinephrine auto-injectors. For instance, in September 2018, Walgreens and Kaleo entered into partnership under which AUVI-Q would be available at all pharmacies across the U.S. This step will aid in increasing accessibility of epinephrine auto-injector.

Also, in July 2018, Adamis Pharmaceuticals announced that Sandoz, a Novartis division, bought the rights to market its epinephrine device, a pre-filled 0.3 mg-dose syringe called Symjepi in the U.S. market. In 2015, Impax Laboratories, Inc. acquired Tower Holdings, Inc. including subsidiaries Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC. Amedra is manufacturer of the Adrenaclick (epinephrine injection) auto-injector.

Browse 36 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Epinephrine Market”- Global Forecast to 2026, by Product Type (Auto-injector, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules and Vials), by Application (Anaphylaxis, Cardiac Arrest, Superficial Bleeding, Respiratory Disorders and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Takeaways of the Epinephrine Market:

The global epinephrine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, owing to the approval of cost-effective generic auto-injectors in the market, and strategic support of companies and government agencies for increasing generic epinephrine adoption.

Among product type, the auto-injector segment held a dominant position in the epinephrine market in 2018 owing to the wide use of the product in auto-injectable form due to ease of administration and rapid onset of action.

Among application, the anaphylaxis segment held a dominant position in the epinephrine market in 2018, owing to high incidence rate of anaphylaxis due to consumption of food products such as peanut or tree nut in children and increasing supplemental new drug application in infants.

Companies operating in the global epinephrine market include Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Kaleo, Inc., Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Bausch Health Companies, ALK- Abello A/S.

