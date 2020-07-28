Enteral Syringe Market to Inspire a Growth up to $885 Million by 2026 – B. Braun Melsungen AG, GBUK Enteral Ltd., Thermo Fischer, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Miktell Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global Enteral Syringe Market, by Product Type (Single Use Enteral Syringes, Home Use Enteral Syringes, Catheter Tip Syringes, and Others), by Application (Cancer, Malnutrition, Neurological Disease, GI Related Disease, and Others), by Patient Group (Neonates and Pediatrics and Adults), by End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers and Home-based users), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 575.6 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Enteral syringes are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and homes and are available in the range of 1 ml to 60 ml. Enteral syringes come with a purple plunger which indicates that the medication in the syringe must be administered via enteral route and this color separates these syringes from IV syringes. These syringes are utilized for various purposes such as precise measurement of medicines that are administered to patients in situations where the dose cannot be accurately measured using a medicine cup or spoon. These syringes are also used to administer medicine to infants (especially prematurely born ones) and young children, and for administration of nutritional contents to ICU patients. These syringes are available in different types such as single use syringes, oral reusable syringe, and home use syringes. Newly launched enteral syringes are designed and manufactured to meet latest ISO-80369-3 international standards.

The increasing number of neonatal admissions to NICU, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing geriatric population worldwide are factors that are expected to propel growth of the global enteral syringe market during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization’s report: Born Too Soon: The Global Action Report on Preterm Birth, published in 2012, 1.1 million premature infants die annually; however, 75% could survive with simple treatments such as providing nutrition and medications in time. According to the same source, around 15 million infants are born annually, and more than one in every 10 infants is born prematurely.

Key players in the market are focused on launching ENFit design-based enteral syringes as per new guidelines initiated by Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) and other key stakeholder under Stay Connected in 2015. ENFit designs help to reduce incidence of misconnections, thereby offering enhanced safety while using enteral syringes. In February 2017, Baxter International Inc. launched a new enteral ENFit syringe and accessory line for patients requiring tube feeding. Baxter’s new enteral ENFit syringes are designed to improve patient safety undergoing enteral nutrition (EN) therapy by preventing misconnections or wrong-route administration that can cause severe patient injury.

Furthermore, merger and acquisition strategies adopted by key market players are also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2017, GBUK Group Ltd announced acquisition of Intervene Group Ltd that resulted in additions of Intervene’s enteral devices products such as Enteralok, Surety, ENFit Dash3, NRFit Dash6, and BP cuff product ranges to the GBUK Group portfolio.

Key Takeaways of the Enteral Syringe Market:

The global enteral syringe market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of hospital admissions, high rate of premature birth, and the growing geriatric population

Among product type, single use enteral syringes segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of ICU admissions, high nutritional needs amongst these patients, and adoption of safe practices related to usage of enteral syringes.

Among application, cancer augment is expected to hold dominant position in the market, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Among patient group, the adults segment is expected to hold dominant position in the market. Among end user, the hospitals and ambulatory care centers segment is expected to hold dominant position in the market.

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. has a high incidence rate of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders (Alzheimer’s disease and others) and hospital admissions related to this disease. According to a study published by the George Washington University School of Public Health and Health Services in the journal of Academic Emergency Medicine in 2013, a 50% increase in patient admissions to emergency departments was recorded compared to 2002-03 in the U.S. According to European Union’s factsheet of 2017, around 19% of the population in Europe was aged 65 years and above in 2016.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of premature births and sick infants that require enteral feeding after birth.

Key players operating in the global enteral syringe market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, GBUK Enteral Ltd., Thermo Fischer, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Miktell Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Kentec Medical, Inc., Vygon S.A., and others.

