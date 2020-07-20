Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025

In its latest report on Enteral Feeding Formulas Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size and Value

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is valued at USD 5.10Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6%over the forecast period.

Enteral nutrition is a form of nutrition that is delivered into the digestive system as a liquid. Drinking nutrition formulas and tube feeding are forms of enteral nutrition.Enteral feeding refers to intake of food via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.Both intravenous and enteral nutrition are used for metabolic support. All forms of tube feeding methods, including gastronomy, nasojejunal, nasogastric, and orogastric are considered to be a part of enteral feeding methods. The growth of Enteral feeding formula market has been increased because of increase in patients affected by chronic diseases, preterm births and so on. Based on the condition of the patient, different types of formulas are being provided through different types of feeding tubes. Standard formulas provide nutrition, while semi-elemental formulas provide nutrients along with proteins and fats broken down into small pieces making it easy for digestion. Specialized formulas are to those who are allergic to certain foods and to those who are suffering with Crohn’s disease and could not digest fat and protein properly.

Global enteral feeding formulas market report is segmented on the basis of type and application.Based upon type enteral feeding formulasis classified intoadults and pediatrics. Based upon application enteral feeding formulas is classified intooncology, gastroenterology, neurology, diabetes, and critical care and other.

The regions covered in this global Enteral Feeding Formulasmarket report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market ofEnteral Feeding Formulasis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Companies

Enteral Feeding Formulas market Report covers prominent players are like

Danone S.A.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Victus, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Global Health Products, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Enteral Feeding Formulas News

Jan 25, 2017

Nestle Health Science Launches the Newest Innovation in the Compleat Family of Tube-Feeding Formulas

Nestle Health Science announces the launch of the new and improved Compleat family of tube-feeding formulas for adults and children. The three formulas—Compleat, Compleat Pediatric and Compleat Pediatric Reduced Calorie now include a variety of ingredients from real foods, plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.For over 40 years, the compleat family of formulas has been trusted as a consistent nutrition solution that includes ingredients from real foods, According to Carol Siegel, MS, RD, and Director of Medical Affairs for Nestlé Health Science’s Medical Nutrition business in the United States.

The growth of the global enteral feeding formulas market is driven by factors such as growing geriatric population, increase in various chronic diseases and overall increase in healthcare expenditure.Enteral feeding is a growing requirement among the rising geriatric population. The number of elderly patients requiring enteral feeding has grown considerably over the recent period. According to World Health organization,in 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries.With the increase in geriatric population, the need for tube feeding has also been increasing, as they cannot be able to consume their food orally.Increase in the patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes which are the leading death causing diseases, have driven the enteral feeding formula market. According to World Health organization (WHO), 17.9million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. Moreover, According to WHO, The global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018.Increase in healthcare expenditure predicted to grow enteral feeding formulas market. Healthcare expenditures greatly increase, sometimes exponentially, with each additional chronic condition with greater specialist physician access, emergency department presentations and hospital admissions. The rapid growth of health expenditure has become a great concern for both households and governments. Increase in health care expenditures associated with effective health intervention increases labor supply and productivity, which ultimately increase GDP. National health expenditures are projected to grow 4.8 percent in 2019, up from 4.4 percent growth in 2018, and to reach USD3.8 trillion.However, complications associated with enteral feeding are hindering the market growth. Increasing research and development activities and also rise in number of new product launches can provide a growth opportunity for the growth of this market.

North America is dominating the Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, due to high awareness about medical nutrition, rising prevalence of preterm births, and increasing demand for homecare. According to aternal and infant health data, in 2018, 1 in 10 babieswas born preterm in the United States. Compared with singleton births (one baby), multiple births in the United States were about 8 times as likely to be preterm in 2018. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately one in 10 infants are born prematurely each year in the United States. The U.S preterm birth rates are significantly higher than other developed countries.Various initiatives being undertaken to control the incidence of disease-related malnutrition are among the key factors driving the market in North America. According to Focus on health, approximately 40 million Americans and 12 million children are food insecure, meaning they are often forced to skip meals and buy cheap non-nutritious food. Europe is second largest region for the growth of Enteral Feeding Formulas market, the rising incidences of chronic diseases and disorders, rapidly growing geriatric population. According to World health organization, inUK, chronic diseases are projected to account for 85% of all deaths. The rate of people with at least one chronic condition is slightly higher than the EU average. Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool for chronic diseases and disorders, increasing incidences of preterm births and rising population in emerging Asia pacific countries.

Key Benefits for Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas market Segmentation –

By Type

• Adults

• Pediatrics

By Applications

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Diabetes

• Critical Care

• Other

By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

6. Chapter – Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

7. Chapter –Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Regional Analysis

8. Chapter – Company Profiles

8.1.Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.2.Danone S.A.

8.3.Victus, Inc.

8.4.Hormel Foods Corporation

8.5.B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.5.Nestlé S.A.

8.6.Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

8.7.Abbott Laboratories

Continued…

