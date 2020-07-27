Endoscopy Devices Market Size to Represent 6.3% CAGR By 2023 | Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Business Overview and Growth Outlook

Endoscopy Device Market Growth and Trends Analysis By Type, (Flexible Endoscopes), Therapy (Gastroscopy), Treatment & Procedure (Abdominal, Gynecologic And Pelvic Organ Conditions), Application, (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy), Accessory & Processor, Technology, And End User, Global Forecast Till 2023

Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis

The Global Endoscopy Devices Market size is likely to grow at a healthy 6.3% CAGR between 2017- 2023, as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). An endoscopy, simply put, is a method that enables surgeons or physicians to check the interior parts of a patient’s organ. It has both therapeutic and diagnostic uses. The increasing use of endoscopy devices in different applications have largely popularized the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market, robotic endoscopy devices market, neurology endoscopy devices market, and endoscopy equipment and software market.

Various factors are propelling the global endoscopy devices market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgery, rising reimbursement and funding for treatment & screening with endoscopic techniques, advancing endoscopy technology, and rising cases of chronic diseases.

On the contrary, complications and infections resulting from endoscopy devices may limit the global endoscopy devices market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted the market growth to some extent.

Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global endoscopy devices market report based on end user, accessory and processors, application, treatments and procedures, therapy, and types.

By type, the endoscopy devices market is segmented into robot-assisted endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and flexible endoscopes.

By therapy, the endoscopy devices market is segmented into cystoscopy, ureteroscopy, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreaotography, sigmoidoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, gastroscopy, and colonoscopy.

By treatments and procedures, the market is segmented into urinary system conditions, upper gastrointestinal conditions, lung & airway conditions, lower gastrointestinal conditions, joint & orthopedic conditions, abdominal, and gynecologic & pelvic organ conditions. The abdominal, and gynecologic & pelvic organ conditions are further segmented into ectopic pregnancy, endometrial tissue, uterine fibroids, spleen, gallbladder, removal of the appendix, and hernia repair. Joint & orthopedic conditions are again segmented into arthritis, tendons, torn or damaged cartilage, loose bone or cartilage, carpal tunnel syndrome, and repair of rotator cuff conditions. Lower gastrointestinal conditions are further segmented into the treatment of bleeding from the colon and removal of colon polyps. Lung and airway conditions are again segmented into the opening of the narrowed airway, removal of foreign objects in the airway, and lung abscess. Upper gastrointestinal conditions are again segmented into barrett’s esophagus & esophageal cancer, treatment of hypertensive lower esophageal sphincter, widening of a narrowed esophagus, and removal of polyps and foreign objects. Urinary system conditions are again segmented into kidney stones.

By application, the endoscopy devices market is segmented into otoscopy, mediastinoscopy, bronchoscopy, urology endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, arthroscopy, and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

By accessory and processors, the market is segmented into accessory & processors.

Based on technology, the endoscopy devices market has been segmented into fiber and video.

By end user, the endoscopy devices market is segmented into orthopedic surgeons, obstetricians-gynecologists (ob/gyns), general & pediatric surgeons, gastroenterologists, and critical care.

Endoscopy Devices Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global endoscopy devices market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Availability of skilled healthcare professional, advanced hospital infrastructures, increasing focus of research institutes to update technology for advanced and new treatment and diagnosis methods, huge development in the healthcare sector, and presence of good economic conditions are adding to the global endoscopy devices market growth in the region.

The global endoscopy devices market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Growing cases of cancer, especially among the geriatric population, changing lifestyle, and rising emphasis on rapid diagnosis & treatment of gastrointestinal diseases & cancer, are adding to the endoscopy devices market growth in the region.

The global endoscopy devices market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The presence of two developing nations such as China and India, coupled with a rising patient population of gastrointestinal diseases and cancer, are adding to the global endoscopy market growth in the region.

The global endoscopy devices market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for less development in the healthcare sector meanwhile developing medical facilities, and Kuwait & Qatar focusing more on healthcare are likely to add market growth of endoscopy devices.

Endoscopy Devices Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global endoscopy market report include RICHARD WOLF, PENTAX MEDICAL, FUJIFILM, KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. KG, OLYMPUS, Stryker, Cognetix, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Cantel Medical, Interscope Inc., J&J services Inc, Shaili Endoscopy, Integrate Endoscopy, and Cogentix Medical.

