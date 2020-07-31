Endodontic Devices Market Size 2020, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Applications, Segmentation, Top Leaders

Endodontic Devices Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global endodontic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.34% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The study also discusses and examines the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the endodontic devices market, including future opportunities and threats, drivers, and risks.

Endodontics is a dental problem-related study (practice). Endodontic treatment is also referred to as root canal treatment, which includes the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of illnesses and injuries in the tooth. Advancement in the healthcare sector has created a significant improvement in the endodontic device industry over the last decade, leading to increasing dental treatment quality.

Endodontic Devices Market Dynamics

Increasing globalization and the introduction of emerging technologies in dental care lead to doubling the demand for endodontic devices. The key factors influencing this demand are the rise in the prevalence of dental problems, microbial infected teeth, growth in the aging population, and an increase in the incidence of oral cancer among the people.

Nonetheless, factors such as high treatment costs, illicit sales of dental products, and treatment-related complications can hinder the growth of the market during the review period.

Endodontic Devices Market Segmentation

The global market for endodontic devices market has been segmented based on product and end-user.

By product, the global market for endodontic devices market has been segmented into consumables and instruments. By consumables, the market is categorized into endodontic burs, obturation filling materials, endodontic files & shaper, irrigating solution & lubricants, and others. Instruments segment is further sub-segmented into apex locators, endodontic scalers, machine-assisted obturation systems, handpieces, and endodontic lasers.

By the end-user, the global market for endodontic devices market has been categorized into dental clinics, laboratories, dental hospitals, dental academic, and research institutes.

Endodontic Devices Market Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global market for endodontic devices market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas leads the global market for endodontic devices due to the increasing incidence of dental infections due to changing eating habits, increased prevalence of dental diseases, and increased accident rates are also crucial factors driving the market for endodontic devices. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 84.6% of children aged 2 to 17 years and 64.4% of adults aged 18 to 64 had a dental visit in the US in 2016. The rising occurrence of dental problems is increasing the demand for endodontic devices in the area.

It was reported that Europe was second in the global endodontic devices market in 2017. Increased demand for root canal treatment and damage or infection of the teeth is expected to fuel market growth. According to the National Dental Statistics for England, in 2017-18, the NHS dentist saw 22.1 million adult patients. Having a large population suffering from dental problems will boost the market for dental products and the treatment process.

The Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region on the global market for endodontic devices in 2017. Factors such as an increase in dental procedures, an increase in the world’s aging population, an increase in the healthcare industry, and the emergence of new treatment methods for dental problems drive the demand in this area. As per the study released by the United Nations ESCAP, almost 12.4% of the population in the Asian and Pacific regions was 60 years of age or older in 2016 and is estimated to rise by about 1.3 billion people in 2050. As a result, the large aging population is expected to boost the demand for endodontic devices in the South East Asia region.

The Middle East and Africa have the least market share in the global market for endodontic devices. The existence of weak economies and a low per capita income, particularly in the African region, make the market lag within the area. The bulk of the market share in this area is expected to be held by the Middle East due to increased government support for healthcare and the involvement of developed economies such as the UAE, Kuwait, Dubai, and others.

Endodontic Devices Market Key Players

Some of the leading participants identified MRFR in the global endodontic devices market are DENTSPLY SIRONA, COLTENE Holding, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodont, Brasseler USA, MICRO-MEGA, DiaDent Group International, Kerr Corporation, Surtex Instruments Limited, Ultradent Products, Davis Schottlander & Davis Ltd, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, and others.

