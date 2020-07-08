EME Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market Global Share Reach US$ 195.7 Million: Top Key Players Growth Factors, Technological Advancements, Upcoming Trends, Regions and Industry Outlook 2020 To 2027

Portable blood gas analyzers are intended for use in testing at patient bedside. Portable POC blood gas analyzers are easy to transport and are most cost effective in units with a low test volume per day. Portable analyzers require the least maintenance compared to other types.

EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is estimated to account for US$ 139.4 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 195.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

EME Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new devices is expected to propel growth of EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Siemens Healthineers received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its RapidPoint 500e blood gas analyzer for diagnosing and monitoring people in the intensive care unit, operating room or emergency room.

EME Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Opportunities

Launch of digital solutions is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. For instance, in May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched Roche v-TAC, a digital diagnostic solution that allows clinicians to obtain results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities.

EME Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Restraints

Product recall is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Radiometer America Inc. recalled ABL90 FLEX Analyzer, owing to software security vulnerabilities.

Key Takeaways:

EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at US$ 133.2 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 195.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market during the forecast period include increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and product launches.

Laboratory analyzers held dominant position in EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market in 2019, accounting for 38.1% share in terms of value, followed by benchtop analyzers and portable analyzers, respectively. Centralized laboratories utilize blood gas and electrolyte analyzers on a large basis. Since, point of care testing is not highly used in these regions, laboratory analyzers are expected to witness growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Abbott Laboratories received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company’s molecular test for COVID-19 for use on its new Alinity m molecular laboratory instrument.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2020, EKF Diagnostics signed a three-year distribution agreement with Tosoh Europe N.V. for the distribution of its Quo-Test HbA1c point-of-care analyzer in the Middle East and Africa.

Regulations

Middle East

There are two government bodies, SGK and MOh, in Turkey which are involved in reimbursing healthcare expenses incurred by healthcare institutions such as hospitals. SGK reimburses expenses suffered by using the treatment type and medical device listed in the Healthcare Implementation Communique (SUT).

National legislation regarding medical device regulation in Turkey has been aligned with that of the EU.

EME Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market include, Abbott Laboratories, Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Radiometer Medical ApS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Alere Inc., EKF Diagnostics, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH, and Instrumentation Laboratories (Werfen).

EME Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Key Developments

April 2020: DiaSorin Inc. completed studies to support the launch of a new serological and high-processing volume test for detecting the presence of antibodies in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2.

January 2020: Abbott Laboratories warned customers to discontinue use of its i-Stat Blue Chem8+ and CG4+ blood analysis cartridges

Segmentation

By Product Blood Gas Analyzers Electrolyte Analyzers Combination Analyzers Consumables

By Modality Laboratory Analyzers Benchtop Analyzers Portable Analyzers

By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres Ambulatory Surgical Centres Clinics



