Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2020 Business Opportunities for Manufacturers to Grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2030 | MIR

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market accounted for over US$ 10.0 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~32.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe demands electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As a result, various companies and several regional governments have been investing heavily in the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. For instance, in January 2020, state-owned Energy Efficiency Services and New Delhi-based Bharat Heavy Electricals have decided to construct public electric vehicle charging stations across India. Also, the Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has permitted to build approximately 2,636 electric vehicle charging stations in 62 cities.

The leading industry players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market include:

SMP

Magna

Ecoplastic

Seoyon E-Hwa

Hyundai Mobis

Tong Yang

Jiangnan MPT

Zhejiang Yuanchi

AGS

Flex-N-Gate

Benteler

Toyoda Gosei

Huayu Automotive

Plastic Omnium

Rehau

KIRCHHOFF

These players are focusing on several strategies including mergers and acquisition, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, and expansions to gain prominent position among other players in the market.

Key findings from this research report:

The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the current Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify new opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis presents the strength of suppliers and buyers to enable stakeholders to plan effective strategic business decisions and identify the level of competition in the market.

The key countries in each region are analyzed including highlights on their revenue contribution.

The market player positioning segment offers an understanding of the present position of the market players active in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Major segments analyzed in the research comprise battery type, application, and region. Extensive analysis of sales, growth rate, revenue, and market share of each FF and GG for the historic period as well as the forecast period is delivered with the help of graphical presentation like tables and charts.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market is analyzed on the basis of competitive landscape and region in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the research include North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India), South America (Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina), Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa). These insights will help to set up strategies and create new opportunities to achieve outstanding results over the forecast period.

Key Offerings from the Report:

The report delivers an extensive analysis of crucial growth strategies, opportunities, drivers, major segments, competitive landscape, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This research is a helpful source of information for the industry players, investors, stakeholders, VPs, and new entrants to understand picture of the industry and determine next major steps to be taken for obtaining competitive advantage.

The report also delivers key drivers that are expected to drive the market growth in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market. These insights will help the industry players to set up strategies to establish remarkable presence in the market. The extensive research also outlines limitations of the market. Highlights on key opportunities are mentioned to assist the industry players in deciding further steps by identifying potentials in unexplored regions.

COVID-19 Market Scenarios:

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market has been the worst hit by COVID-19, on the global scale. On the basis of government restrictions and WHO guidelines, the operating companies have halted their manufacturing processes. Global lockdown has significantly affected the distributors and suppliers to stop their services and deliveries. This crucial impact is hampering the growth of the market to a significant extent.

Key offerings of the report:

Key drivers & Opportunities: In-depth analysis on key driving factors and opportunities in various segments for planning if effective strategies.

Current industry trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on the recent trends, improvements, and forecasts for next years to take next effectual steps.

Segment analysis: Each segment analysis and major driving factors along with growth rate analysis and revenue forecasts.

Regional Analysis: Comprehensive analysis of each region will help the industry players to set up expansion strategies and enhance their market presence.

Competitive Landscape: Extensive highlights on each of the leading market players for correct competitive scenario and plan further steps accordingly.

Key Market Segments

By Connector Type:

CCS

CHAdeMO

CCS CHAdeMO By Application:

Private

Public

Private Public By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Turkey

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

