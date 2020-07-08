Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market and Factors Behind its Growing Landscape – Industry Analysis by Top Vendors, Size, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market – Insights

Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as keratisis sicca or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, causes damage to the ocular surface, instability in the tear film, and visual disturbance. Tear film covers the ocular surface, which is made up of three intertwined layers: a superficial lipid layer, middle thick aqueous layer, and middle thick aqueous layer. The meibomian glands produce the superficial lipid layer. The layer aids in reducing tear evaporation and uniform tear spreading. Lacrimal glands produce the middle thick aqueous layer and goblet cells of conjunctiva and epithelium of ocular surface produce the innermost hydrophilic mucin layer.

Widely prevalent types of DES include, DES associated with Sjogren syndrome (SS) and DES unassociated with SS. The syndrome can also be divided into aqueous deficiency dry eye and evaporative dry eye disorder. Aqueous tear deficiency (ATD) may also give rise to SS in case symptoms of connective tissue disease (CTD) or xerostomia are recorded in the past. Cases of primary SS may demonstrate evidence of autoimmune disease with high presence of ocular surface disease, ATD, and serum autoantibodies. According to TearScience Inc., in 2012, around 86% of the patients in Europe and the U.S. suffering from DES demonstrated symptoms of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD, blockage of meibomian glands). The blockage leads to less secretion of oil in the tears that causes quick evaporation of tears.

Ocular irritation, photophobia, blurry vision, mucoid discharge, ocular dryness, itching, and excessive tearing are common symptoms of DES. Schirmer test, tear film osmolarity, tear meniscus height, tear ferning test, measurement of tear break up time, and staining of corneal and conjuctivital epithelium with lissamine green and fluorescein or rose bengal are some of the tests used in diagnosis of the disease. Common agents used for the treatment of DES include, topical anti-inflammatory agents (cyclosporine and corticosteroids), omega 3 fatty acids, artificial tear substitutes and gels, emulsions, immunosuppressant, umbilical cord serum, and ointments. The condition can also be treated using advanced options such as conjunctival flap, salivary gland duct transposition, mucous membrane grafting, lateral tarsorrhaphy, amniotic membrane contact lens therapy, and prosthetic replacement of the ocular surface ecosystem (PROSE) lens therapy.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers

Increasing incidence of DES, growing awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, and increasing geriatric population is expected to boost growth of the global DES treatment market. For instance, according to National Health and Wellness Survey in 2013, around 16.4 million people are suffering from DES, which accounts for 6.8% of the total population of the U.S. Prevalence of DES increases with age, 2.7% for 18 – 34 age group and 18.6% for more than 75 age group were reported to be suffering from DES. The prevalence of DES is higher in women (8.8%) as compared to men (4.5%). According to the National Eye Institute, in the U.S the annual cost of treating DES including prescription drugs is US $3.84 billion.

However, stringent regulation for drug approval, expiration of blockbuster drugs patents, and lack of skilled ophthalmologists are some of the factors hampering growth of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into:

Cyclosporine

Oral Corticosteroid

Artificial Tears

Omega Supplements

Punctual Bags Removable Bags Dissolvable Bags

Others

On the basis of disease type, the global dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into:

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dye eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, increasing R&D activities in the DES treatment, growing geriatric population, and high prevalence of DES in the region.

Increasing prevalence of DES is expected to boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to All India Ophthalmological Society, in 2012, the prevalence of DES was 40.8% with mild symptoms and 31.7% with MGD.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is oligopolistic in nature with few players holding majority of the share. Key players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2017, Johnson and Johnson Vision acquired TearScience Inc., a medical device manufacturer. The acquisition expanded the company’s eye health portfolio.

Key players in the market are focused on product development and approval to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2017, Allergan received marketing approval from the U.S. FDA for its TrueTear Intranasal Tear Neurostimulator.

Key players operating in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market include, Valent Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Allergan, Novartis AG., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AFT pharmaceuticals, Novaliq GmBh, Allostera Pharma, I-Med Pharma Inc., Auven therapeutics Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

