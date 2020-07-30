Drug Eluting Stents Market Analysis By Top Key Players, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Future Demand, and Growth Rate Outlook 2026

The global “Drug Eluting Stent (Des) Market Size” is forecast to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2026, attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. A drug eluting stent is a semi-rigid device in the form of a tube that is coated with a drug that helps to prevent restenosis of an arterial blockage when released. They help to reduce restenosis cases and also limits the risk of late or early thrombosis in patients. More information on the market is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Drug Eluting Stent (DES) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coronary Stenting, and Peripheral Stenting), By Scaffold (Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol and Others), By Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 5.71 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 to 2026.

Key Players Operating in The Drug Eluting Stent Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Other Players

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the market segment based on factors such as type, scaffold, drug, end-user, and regions. It also provides market figures and CAGRs of the leading segments with its attributed reasons. Additionally, the report throws light on current drug eluting stent market trends, key industry developments, and other interesting insights. Competitive landscape, list of players operating in the market and the strategies adopted by them to earn the leading position in the market are also listed in the report. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drug-eluting-stent-des-market-102612

Regional Segmentation:

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases will Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

Currently, North America is holding the significant share drug eluting stent market share owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the supported reimbursement policies supported by governments in the region. In 2018, this region generated a revenue of USD 1.76 billion. Additionally, the increasing trend of biodegradable polymer-based drug eluting scaffolds may further help this region continue dominance in the forecast period as well. On the other side, the market in Europe will emerge as the fastest-growing region owing to the rise in the number of third-generation DES with the CE mark and the rising popularity of polymer technology for the production of stents. Furthermore, the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and the improving medical infrastructure and medical facilities will help Asia Pacific witness significant growth in the coming years.

