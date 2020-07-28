Drug Eluting Balloon Market Is Expected to Reach USD 843.2 Million at a 8.1% CAGR By 2026 | Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, by Product Type (Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, CATH Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 420.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Launch of novel drug eluting balloons by market players to augment the market growth

Key players in the market are focused on launching novel drug eluting balloons in order to treat coronary artery disease and other diseases and address the critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in October 2014, C.R. Bard’s received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Lutonix 035 drug eluting balloon that is used in popliteal arteries in upper legs.

Similarly, in January 2015, Medtronic received clearance from the U.S. FDA for In.Pact Admiral Drug eluting balloon that is used in the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in upper legs, thereby providing new opportunities for Medtronic and C.R. Bard’s in offering effective treatment options among the fastest growing markets worldwide. In July 2017, Spectranetics Corp. received pre-market approval (PMA) from U.S. FDA for Stellarex drug coated balloon that is used for restoration and maintenance of blood flow to the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in patients with peripheral arterial disease.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2014, Medtronic, Inc. acquired Covidien, plc., a company involved in developing and manufacturing a range of medical devices and supplies, including laproscopic surgery, electrosurgery, and vascular therapies. Covidien sells its products in over 150 countries.

Browse 35 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Drug Eluting Balloon Market’- Global Forecast to 2026, by Product Type (Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, CATH Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Takeaways of the Drug Eluting Balloon Market:

The global drug eluting balloon market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases, diabetes, and obesity, increased use of tobacco and smoking, and increasing geriatric population prone to cardiovascular diseases

Among product type, the peripheral drug eluting balloon segment held a dominant position in the drug eluting balloon market in 2018. This is owing to increasing use of drug eluting balloon in the treatment of peripheral artery disease as the treatment shows improved patency rate as compared to standard Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) balloons.

Among end user, the hospitals and ambulatory service centers segment held a dominant position in the drug eluting balloon market in 2018, owing to high adoption rate of the devices in hospitals and ambulatory service centers

Key players operating in the global drug eluting balloon market are Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Terumo Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., and Biotronik.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, By Product Type: Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, By End User: Hospitals CATH Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



