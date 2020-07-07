Digital Microscopes Market Will Hit at A CAGR of 6.5% and To Garner US$ 1,743.9 Million by 2023, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Global Digital Microscopes Market, by Modality (Desktop Digital Microscope and Portable Digital Microscope), by Connectivity (Wired Digital Microscope and Wireless Digital Microscope), By Application (Research and Development, Medical Diagnostics, and Forensic Testing), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institute, and Forensic and Pathology Laboratory), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,124.0 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Advantages offered by digital microscopes over conventional optical microscopes such as cost-effectiveness, portability (portable digital microscopes), image sharing and storage, and avoidance of sample spillage is expected to fuel the growth of the digital microscopes market over the forecast period. Moreover, organizations such as Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss, Keyence Corporation, and Celestron offer products in digital microscopes category.

Note: *The Download PDF brochure only consists of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/511

This is owing to rising demand from various applications such as forensic testing, and pathological testing. For instance, in 2015, Leica Microsystems launched Leica DVM6, a digital microscope designed for analysis, inspection of laboratory sample, research and development, and forensics. Furthermore, Leica Microsystems launched Wi-Fi-capable microscopy instruments including Leica EZ4 W educational stereo microscope and the Leica ICC50 W digital camera, for the educational purpose, in 2015. Additionally, in 2015, Olympus Corporation launched three new models of digital microscope such as DSX510, DSX510i, and DSX110. Furthermore, Carl Zeiss AG launched new Smartzoom 5, an automated digital microscope in 2014. Smartzoom 5 is an automated digital microscope for routine and failure analysis. In addition, in 2013, Celestron, Llc. launched new Handheld Pro digital microscope. Handheld Pro digital microscope is easy to use, and it is a low-power microscope with a 5.0 MP sensor for capturing photos and video.

Browse 42 Market Data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 177 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Microscopes Market, by Modality (Desktop Digital Microscope and Portable Digital Microscope), by Connectivity (Wired Digital Microscope and Wireless Digital Microscope), by Application (Research and Development, Medical Diagnostics, and Forensic Testing), by End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institute, and Forensic, and Pathology Laboratory), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027″

To know the latest trends and insights related to global Digital Microscopes Market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/digital-microscopes-market-to-surpass-us-3930-million-threshold-by-2025-globally-565

Manufacturers and various research institutes are investing in developing advanced digital microscopes for improved disease detection and diagnosis. This is expected to support growth of the digital microscopes market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, researchers at California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA developed a technique called wavelength scanning pixel super-resolution to improve digital microscopy images, which offers much higher-resolution digital image of the specimen. Moreover, a research team at University of Houston, U.S., developed a multicolor fluorescence microscope from a smartphone and a 3-D printer in December 2017. Furthermore, researchers at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, developed a low-cost and lens free field-microscope in June 2017, by incorporating artificial intelligence and mathematics models of light to develop 3D images. Additionally, in December 2017, Grundium OY, a Finland-based manufacturer of multi-camera technology received an investment of US$ 2.3 million from Ascend Capital Partners, a China-based VC firm to develop a portable digital microscope.

Global Digital Microscopes Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Demand for digital microscopes is expected to increase during this coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, as most of the research and studies are involved in studying the morphology and histology of the virus. This has led to launching of innovative digital microscopes by the manufacturers. For example, on 13 April 2020, Scopio Labs, it has received CE mark certification for its X100 Full Field Peripheral Blood Smear (Full Field PBS) all-digital morphology analysis platform. The novel product facilitate the efficient review of digital slides and uses its built-in AI tools to compile a detailed report that can also be remotely shared with laboratory operators.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/511

Key takeaways of the Global Digital Microscopes Market:

The global digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2020–2027), owing to cost effectiveness of digital microscopes over conventional optical microscopes and flexibility to choose digital microscope according to the type of work

Digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches of innovative digital microscopes. For instance, in September 2018, INSPECTIS AB launched the U30 series digital microscopes. The new product series include U30s, U30, and U30s EWD versions, which offers more than twice the magnification (x168 with +10 macro lens) of the current U10 series, thereby improving the quality of video inspection.

Major players operating in the digital microscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron, LLC., Hirox Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Keyence Corporation, and Tagarno A/S.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837