Digital Healthcare Market Demand,Growth Forecast 2019-30 Future Scope by Major Key Manufacturer – GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation

Digital Healthcare refers to the improvements in interconnected health systems to enhance the use of computational technologies, computational analysis techniques, smart devices, and communication devices to help the medical workers and their patients manage diseases and health risks and also to promote wellbeing. The multi-disciplinary domain comprises several stakeholders like scientists, researchers, clinicians and numerous other experts in healthcare social sciences, engineering, health economics, public health and data management.

Digital Healthcare Market is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030

The introduction of digital healthcare offered several benefits to the healthcare sector and is witnessing key improvements today as well. Amongst others, the major trends in digital healthcare include the growth of on-demand healthcare, the significance of big data in medical, increasing use of virtual reality for treating patients, rise of wearable smart devices, prognostic healthcare, exceptional benefits of artificial intelligence, and assurance of better electronic records.

Major Key Players:

Cerner Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Alphabet Inc, Epic Systems Corporation, and Truven Health Analytics, among others.

COVID-19 has spread in almost more than half of the world, affecting the major operations, business, supply chains, and hampering public’s day-to-day lives. The worse condition of the disease and infections has forced several regions to adopt lockdown for months together. Due to extreme situation in the western economies, the demand for digital healthcare is booming. Also, the other economies and major regions affected by COVId-19 understand the importance of digital healthcare and are shifting towards improved technologies to manage patients’ illnesses and diseases.

Digital Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Product :

1. Healthcare Information Systems

2. Wearable Devices

By Component :

1. Software

2. Hardware

3. Services

By End Users:

1. B2C

2. B2B

