Dermatitis Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Growth Factor, Size, Regional Demand, Trends, Insights and 2026 Forecast

The global dermatitis drugs will expand considerably in the coming years driven by the advancements across numerous drug classes. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dermatitis Drugs Market Analysis”, Insights And Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 6,097.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise impressively at a CAGR of 10.2% and reach US$ 13,630.8 Mn by the end of 2026. The severity of dermatitis has led to an increasing need for efficient drugs. This, in turn, has led to a growing emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs that can be used in compliance with the regulations, enforced by related authorities. Increasing usage approvals will open up numerous windows for the growth of the global market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various companies that have made significant contributions to the growth of the global dermatitis drugs market.

Leading Players operating in the Dermatitis Drugs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan

Bayer AG

Allergan

LEO Pharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Topical Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis gets FDA Nod, Subsequently Aiding the Market’s Expansion

The global dermatitis drugs market will derive significant growth from increasing usage approvals. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration passed approval for a new topical treatment for atopic dermatitis. The topical treatment ‘Eucrisa’ was aimed at the treatment of children and adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The use of Eucrisa to minimize the effects of dermatitis has fueled the demand for the products, across the world. The ability of Eucrisa to act on a body enzyme ‘PDE4’ has created several benefits of the product and this, in turn, will lead to an increase in adoption. After successful clinical trials, Eucrisa was seen to reduce skin rashes, itching, and lichenification. The applications of Eucrisa in the healthcare industry have had a positive impact on the global dermatitis drugs market and will favor the growth of the market in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that growing usage approvals will bode well for the market in the near future.

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Will Enable Growth

The global atopic dermatitis market will witness growth opportunities due to contributions from leading companies and their exceptional business strategies. Recent trends in dermatitis treatment include company mergers and acquisitions, aimed at the betterment of prevailing drugs and creating new drugs. The growing mergers and acquisitions have boded well for the market and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that these activities will induce significant growth in the global dermatitis market in the coming years. In 2016, Pfizer announced that it plans to acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals for an estimated US$ 5.2 Bn. The company has splashed a huge amount for the take-over of Anacor and this is a strong indication of future growth. The report includes mergers and acquisition similar to the Pfizer-Anacor deal and gauges the impact of such M&As on the global dermatitis drugs market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of major dermatitis types by key countries, 2018 Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Pipeline analysis Patent landscape Reimbursement scenario by key countries Regulatory scenario for key countries

Global Dermatitis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Calcineurin Inhibitors PDE4 Inhibitors Corticosteroids Biologics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Atopic Dermatitis Contact Dermatitis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



