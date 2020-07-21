Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market Size Worth US$ 7 Billion | 21.8% CAGR By 2027 – Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, by Product Type (Rapid Prototyping 3D Printer and Rapid Prototyping Software), By Application (Veterinary Clinic, Hospital, Dental Clinic, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,824.9 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Players in the market are focused on technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions, which is amplifying growth of the dental rapid prototyping systems market. Companies are focused on adopting strategic collaborations and product launches for the development of such novel systems.

For instance, in February 2017, BIOLASE Technology launched the new Waterlase Express after receiving FDA approval. It represents the newest addition to the Biolase’s best-selling Waterlase portfolio of all-tissue and also, extensively used all-tissue dental laser wavelength across the globe. The Waterlase Express is available for immediate sale to dentists in the U.S. and Europe.

In December 2019, American dental product manufacturer, Benco Dental, launched the practice management solution software for dental offices. It is a complete practice management solution software that offers rapid, automated, and affordable features for dental treatment. Such introductions would in turn establish a healthy platform for the dental rapid prototyping systems market.

Impact analysis of Covid-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the dental rapid prototyping systems market. The lockdown is creating challenges for the manufacturers in the global market during these unprecedented times. However, the industry is witnessing relatively optimistic growth, owing to increasing geriatric population. Conversely, it is estimated that the dental rapid prototyping systems market will regain its position soon after the pandemic, owing to supportive regulations by governments and lifting of several restrictions such as the lockdown.

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases and unhealthy eating habits are the major factors responsible for growth of the global dental rapid prototyping systems market. The rising cases of tooth decay is likely to boost the overall market growth. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, around 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases in 2017.

Key Takeaways of the Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market:

The dental rapid prototyping systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to collaborations and product launches by market players

Among application, the dental clinic segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027, owing to the rising prevalence of oral diseases such as tooth decay and unhealthy eating habits. For instance, according to the WHO estimations, in 2017, around 3.5 million people across the globe were affected by oral diseases.

Major players operating in the dental rapid prototyping systems market include 3M, BIOLASE Technology, Inc., A dec, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, AMD LASERS, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Gendex Dental Systems, Gnatus International Ltda., KaVo Dental, Marus Dental International, DCI International, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, NSK Nakanishi, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Ultradent Products, Inc., and Young Innovations, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, By Product Type: Rapid Prototyping 3D Printer Rapid Prototyping Software

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, By Application: Veterinary Clinic Hospital Dental Clinic Others

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Rapid Prototyping 3D Printer Rapid Prototyping Software By Application: Veterinary Clinic Hospital Dental Clinic Others By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Product Type: By Application: By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Application: By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Product Type: By Application: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Product Type: By Application: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Application: By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



