Dental Forceps Market Size To Grow At CAGR Of 5.2% By 2024, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Technology Trends, Industry Growth Rate, Regional Statistics and Figures

Dental Forceps Market Analysis

Global dental forceps market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global dental forceps market was valued at USD 451.58 million in 2018.

Dental forceps are used in various dental procedures and are among the most used dentistry tools. The growing demand for dental procedures is likely to be a major driver for the global dental forceps market over the forecast period. Dental procedures such as root canal and cavity removal have become financially important for the healthcare sector, as an increasing number of patients have reported dental problems in recent years and the number of patients suffering from dental damage is likely to increase over the coming years. The increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics is likely to be a major driver for the global dental forceps market over the forecast period. In 2018, 199,486 dentists were estimated to be working in the U.S., according to the American Dental Association. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 64.4% of adults in the U.S. visited the dentist in 2016. The growing demand for dental procedures is likely to be a major driver for the global dental forceps market over the forecast period.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8012

The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry operations is also likely to be a major driver for the global dental forceps market over the forecast period. Cosmetic dentistry has blossomed in the last few years due to the growing awareness about the importance of the teeth in the appearance of an individual. The teeth are crucial in establishing a good first impression, as the smile is one of the first things one notices about an individual. This has resulted in a growing demand for cosmetic dentistry over the last few years and is likely to remain a major driver for the dental forceps market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the easy availability of advanced dental equipment and limited reimbursement for dental surgeries are the major restraints on the global dental forceps market.

Dental Forceps Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global dental forceps market include Karl Schumacher, iM3, Erbrich Instrumente, Hu-Friedy, Kruuse, Otto Leibinger GmbH, Carl Martin GmbH, Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH, Asa Dental SpA, J & J Instruments, and Procter & Gamble. The global dental forceps market is reasonably fragmented, with many players holding important shares in the global market. Product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are among the major tactics pursued by players in the global dental forceps market. In 2015, Hu-Friedy launched a new line of Atraumair forceps. These forceps are designed for optimal access and enhanced engagement in the roots and the crowns.

Dental Forceps Market Segmentation:

The global dental forceps market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

By product type, the global dental forceps market is segmented into maxillary forceps, mandibular forceps, pediatric forceps, adult forceps, anterior forceps, and others. The adult forceps segment holds the largest share in the global dental forceps market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period. However, the pediatric forceps segment is the fastest growing segment and is likely to grow rapidly over the forecast period, due to the growing prevalence of caries and other dental problems among children.

By end use, the global dental forceps market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment holds the largest share in the global dental forceps market, as dental clinics are visited by many patients in order to carry out dental procedures.

Dental Forceps Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas hold the largest share in the global dental forceps market due to the widespread availability of advanced dental procedures and equipment in North America. The U.S. is the leading regional market for dental forceps and is likely to remain the major revenue generator over the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Prologue



Chapter 2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…TOC Continued

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Dental Forceps Market Synopsis, 2019–2024

Table 2 Global Dental Forceps Market Estimates And Forecast, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Dental Forceps Market, By Product Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Dental Forceps Market, By End User, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Dental Forceps Market, By Region, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 North America: Dental Forceps Market, By Product Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

…Continued

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Market Structure For Global Dental Forceps Market

Figure 3 Market Dynamics For Global Dental Forceps Market

Figure 4 Global Dental Forceps Market Share, By Product Type, 2018 (%)

Figure 5 Global Dental Forceps Market Share, By End User, 2018 (%)

Figure 6 Global Dental Forceps Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

…Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-forceps-market-8012

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.