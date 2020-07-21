Dental Cameras Market to reach Size of US$ 3,509.6 Million during forecast period 2020-2027 | Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Top Key Players, and in-Depth Research Report

Global Dental Cameras Market, by Product Type (Intraoral Dental Camera, Dental Endoscope Camera, and Extraoral Dental Cameras), by Application (Orthodontics, Endodontics, Dental Diagnosis, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,841.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The increasing focus of manufacturers on development and launch of innovative dental imaging systems/cameras is expected to drive growth of the global dental cameras market. For instance, in August 2018, Digital Doc, a developer and manufacturer of intraoral cameras, launched IRIS X80 camera with Liquid Lens auto focus. Moreover, in July 2016, Flight Dental Systems launched Whicam Story 3 Intraoral Camera. It is a high definition camera (1280 x720) with state of the art technology in intraoral cameras. The camera is available in both wired and wireless options as well.

Advantages and benefits offered by dental cameras have increased the demand for dental cameras among the dentists, and made it the most preferred dental equipment in dentistry. Dental cameras are used in diagnosing dental problems, and they allow the dentist to understand the nature of the dental problem to give proper treatment. Also, the cameras are used to record the progression of the treatment given. These cameras can connect to the screen which makes it easier to display the image on the screen to study the minute details in the mouth. These cameras help the dentist to make a faster and more accurate diagnosis, and to give immediate treatment. Moreover, dental cameras such as intraoral camera are comfortable and non-invasive which ensures painless procedures. Thus, advantages offered by dental cameras are driving their demand from dental clinics and diagnosis centers, which is facilitating the dental cameras market growth.

Global Dental Cameras Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is considerably high on the global dental camera market, as the dental patient influx (visits) at dental clinics have been declined during this pandemic. Dental surgeons are at the highest risk of contracting and transmitting the coronavirus (COVID19). Moreover, patient’s mindset and fear, that they will get infected, has restricted themselves to visit the dental clinics, as during any dental procedures wide range of dental equipment and instruments such as dental cameras are used. This has declined patient visits for dental procedures has decreased the demand for dental cameras in dental clinics. Less demand for dental cameras have impacted the growth of dental equipment manufacturers, which has led to steep in the sales growth.

Key takeaways of the Global Dental Cameras Market:

The global dental cameras market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to increasing initiatives by key players to launch innovative dental workflow systems in the market. For instance, in March 2019, GoodDrs USA introduced 5M, a five-megapixel intraoral camera. It features lightweight metal body and advanced liquid optic lens technology.

during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to increasing initiatives by key players to launch innovative dental workflow systems in the market. For instance, in March 2019, GoodDrs USA introduced 5M, a five-megapixel intraoral camera. It features lightweight metal body and advanced liquid optic lens technology. Key players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their dental care business. For instance, in March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. (Align) announced the acquisition of Exocad (Global Holdings GmbH), provider of CAD/CAM software. With this acquisition, Align has broadened and strengthened its digital dentistry platform for doctors, labs, and partners worldwide.

Major players operating in the global dental cameras market are Envista Holdings Corporation, PLANMECA OY., ACTEON Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, VATECH Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, DURR DENTAL SE, Midmark Corporation, Genoray Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd., 3Shape, PreXion, Inc., Cefla Medical Equipment, Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Align Technology Inc.

