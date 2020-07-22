Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market Size Worth $3,012.96 Million by 2026 | CAGR 9.24%

The Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the detailed market study, the global dental CAD/CAM milling machine industry was valued at $1,683.46 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $3,012.96 Million by the end of the year 2026.

CAD/CAM dental milling is beneficial in restorative dentistry as it helps to restore manufacture using CAD/CAM systems. As it is aesthetically appealing, durable, marginally adaptive and fabricated faster as compared to other traditional restorations.

The global dental CAD/CAM milling machine industry is driven by various growth factors such as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increase in the incidences of dental disorders, preventive dental care, and technological advancements. Moreover, rising incidences of teeth loss due to oral diseases, growing edentulous population, increasing demand for better aesthetics, increase in disposable incomes and rising demand for advanced dental solutions are some major factors boosting the market growth over the forecast period. Whereas, high initial investment cost and lack of skilled professionals

Increasing demand for dental cosmetic procedures majorly drives the market growth over the forecast period. As per the research paper published in the Community Dental Health Journal, dental cosmetic procedures have witnessed growth of 50% in the last few years. Moreover, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, dental cosmetic procedures are anticipated to grow at a rate of 19% during 2016-2026. Hence, increasing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures majorly contributes to the market growth of dental CAD/CAM milling machines.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market

The global dental CAD/CAM milling machine market is categorized on the basis of various market segments that include type and application. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail considering geographical dynamics and market determinants.

The Type Segment of the Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Dental Clinic

Dental Lab

The Application Segment of the Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market is Sub-Segmented into:

4 Axis Mill

5 Axis Mill

Regional Overview of the Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market

The Europe dental CAD/CAM milling machine market dominated the global marketplace with Germany as the major contributor. The Asia-Pacific dental CAD/CAM milling machine market is expected to witness a growth with major contribution from Singapore, South Korea, China and India. The regional market growth is attributed to rising dental tourism, increasing geriatric population, due to the rising spending power, increasing availability & accessibility of dental milling machines and economic development of the region.

Key Players Insights of the Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market

VHF camfacture, Dentium, Straumann, INTERDENT d.o.o., MECANUMERIC CadBlu Dental, Bien-Air Dental, Zimmer Biomet, Reitel Feinwerktechnik, Schutz Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, DATRON, Dentsply Sirona, Yenadent, Zirkonzahn, Willemin-Macodel, imes-icore, B&D Dental, Amann Girrbach and Roland are some major key players included in the research study of the global dental CAD/CAM milling machine market. The market players are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold majority of the market share in the global marketplace.

