Defibrillator Market 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Share, Statistics, Trends, Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Merger, Revenue, Opportunity, and Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Global Defibrillator Market Insights:

Report Analyzes Global Defibrillator Market Growth Size, Share And Trends By Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Transvenous ICD, External Defibrillator) By End User(Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.

Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Philips Healthcare,

Defibtech, LLC.,

Cardiac Science,

Stryker,

CU Medical System Inc.,

Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation,

Biotronik,

LivaNova Plc

FDA Approves Wearable Defibrillator for Children

The FDA approved ‘LifeVest’ defibrillator has been successful ever since it was announced in 2017. The LifeVest was launched as a wearable device, suitable for children at the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The device consists of an electrode belt and a cloth that surrounds the chest of the patient using it. Additionally, the device also makes use of a monitor that is used for real time analysis. The efficacy of the device has lifted the otherwise moderately rising Defibrillators Market. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. LifeVest has a positive outcome on the global defibrillators market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 450,000 people succumbed to cardiac arrests in 2016. Coupled with a low survival rate, increasing awareness about cardiac arrests by private as well as public organizations is boosting the global defibrillator market. The increasing death rate of cardiac arrests in emerging nations has created a demand for defibrillators, globally. The exceptional properties possessed by defibrillators have led their rising uptake and this is likely to have a positive impact on the global defibrillators market.

Regional Market Overview:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

