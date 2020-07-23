Custom Recombinant Protein Production Services Market 2026 Is Expected To Generate Huge Profits of US$ 6.7 Billion with Top GenScript Biotech Corporation, Applied Biological Materials Inc., Eurofins Pharma Discovery Services, Abgent, OriGene Technologies etc.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global Custom Recombinant Protein Production Services Market, by Expression System (Mammalian, Bacteria, Insect, Yeast, and Others), by End User (Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 2,600.21 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Growth of the Global research and development of products and services.

Key players in the market focus on research and development for a wide range of applications such as medicine and biotechnology. For example, in 2015, Abgent was offering ELITE custom antibody services including custom antibody development, custom peptide synthesis, and custom protein expression services.

Furthermore, growth of the global custom recombinant protein production services market is expected to be driven by by market players to increase their production capacity. For example, in February 2018, Lakepharma, Inc. established a new facility in Massachusetts to offer fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services to provide end-to-end services to clients and partners. Likewise, Lakepharma, Inc. launched LakePharma MicroBiomanufacturing Center in Hopkinton in February 2018 to enhance its product manufacturing and development capabilities.

Moreover, the Global Custom Recombinant Protein Production Services Market is expected to grow through the rising expenditure on research and development. For example, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, February 2018, China’s expenditure on research and development increased from 10.6% in 2016 to 11.6% in 2017 reaching US$ 280 billion in 2017.

Key market players are adopting strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to improve their services and offerings. For example, in 2017, Eurofins acquired Villapharma Research SL based in Spain to expand its portfolio of services and strengthen its service proposition for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Browse 37 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Custom Recombinant Protein Production Services Market’- Global Forecast to 2026, by Expression System (Mammalian, Bacteria, Insect, Yeast, and Others), by End User (Research Institutes, Biotechnology, and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Takeaways of the Custom Recombinant Protein Production Services Market:

The global custom recombinant protein production services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026) due to advances in bioreactor systems that have reduced production time for recombinant proteins. In 2014, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 65.6% of clinical scale manufacturers and around 42% of commercial manufacturers adopted single-use bioreactors to improve their bioprocessing capabilities.

In 2018, the mammalian segment dominated the custom recombinant protein production services market. This is due to its ability to offer an optimized transient system for the rapid production of mammalian expression protein.

In 2018, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the custom recombinant protein production services market among end-users due to the rising number of research and development activities. According to Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), 2016, member companies invested an estimated US$ 58.8 billion in research and development in 2015, which was the majority of all biopharmaceutical research and development spending in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global custom recombinant protein production services market are GenScript Biotech Corporation, Applied Biological Materials Inc., Eurofins Pharma Discovery Services, Abgent, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., BPS Bioscience, Inc., ProteoGenix, Kempbio, Inc., Novoprotein, Premas Biotech, Trenzyme GmbH, Atum, Novus Biologicals, LLC, Icosagen AS, LakePharma, Inc., Proteos, Inc., Aldevron, and Sino Biological Inc.

