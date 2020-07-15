CT Scanner Market Size Worth $8.40 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.4% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “CT Scanner Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Stationary and Portable CT Scanners); By Technology (High Slice, Mid Slice, Low Slice, and Cone Beam CT); By Architecture (C-arm and O-arm CT Scanners); By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, and Other Applications), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027”gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

global computed tomography (CT) Scanner market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2019 and size is expected to reach USD 8.40 billion by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2027

Computed tomography is an imaging device which enables users to look inside the specimen without cutting it. It utilizes computer systems and rotating X-rays machines to produce cross sectional images. In medical, it offers images of blood vessels, bones, and soft tissues to find any ailments or bone fractures in the human body. CT scanning is non-invasive, fast, accurate, and painless procedure. In emergency situation, it provides details of internal injuries and hemorrhage, which saves many human lives.

Competitive Insight:

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include : CurveBeam, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Neusoft, Samsung, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Accuray, Koning Corporation, Xoran, Koninklijke Philips, Carestream, Planmed Oy, Siemens Healthineers, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech, and United Imaging Technologies are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

The players in the market are competing on different parameters such as strategic partnerships and agreements, exclusive service offerings, after-sales service, providing financing options, and warranties. In cost-sensitive untapped markets, the players are penetrating through government contracts, leasing and exclusive collaborations.

Market Insight:

The prominent factors favoring the market growth include improvement in the Scanner technology, miniaturization resulting in portable CT Scanner, and rising prevalence in bone-related disorders coupled with road traffic accidents. According to the statistics published by the U.S. Center for Disease and Control (CDC), around 30 million people take part in sports related activities in the U.S. alone. Of this, individuals aged 15 to 20 accounted for around 2 million injuries and more than 30,000 hospital admissions per year.

Moreover, many start-ups are employing artificial intelligence (AI) for an accurate diagnosis. According to the study published in NVIDIA, AI could significantly drop error rate in cancer diagnosis by more than 85 per cent. In line with this, Aidoc, an Israel based start up is employing AI to decipher medical scans and in 2016, the U.S. based AI medical imaging platform Behold.ai, came up with its proprietary “red dot algorithm”. This algorithm has 90 per cent accuracy and faster scanning capability.

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

