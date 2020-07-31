COVID-19 to Influence Changes in Medical Morphine Market, Global Size 2020, Industry Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Merger, Top Company Revenue

Medical Morphine Market Overview:

The global market report discussing the medical morphine market reveals that the market has a chance of attaining 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period covering 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) declares several features like growing instances of cardiovascular disorder, increasing elderly population, the prevalence of cancer, and others are expected to boost the global market for medical morphine. However, the market is also getting prevented from growing by strict government regulations. Its side-effects are many owing to which a controlled use of it is needed. Its abuse as a drug can detain the market from projecting better growth.

Medical Morphine Market Segmentation:

The global market report on the medical morphine market includes a proper study of segments like application, end-user, distribution channel, and route of administration. These segments and the data gathered from the process are expected to facilitate the decision-making process.

By route of administration, the global study on the medical morphine market has been discussed in the report on the basis of oral and injectables. The oral segment is known for its ease of application, which might help in taking the market forward.

By application, the discussion in the medical morphine market has been segmented into cancer, myocardial infarction, arthritis, diarrhea, kidney stones, and others. In the treatment of cancer, medical morphine finds substantial use in attempts to reduce pain.

By distribution channel, the discussion on the market includes segments like retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. Better e-commerce infrastructure may provide substantial support to the online pharmacy segment.

By end-user, the understanding of the market includes home care, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. These are often used in hospitals and clinics to monitor various health conditions in a controlled manner.

Medical Morphine Market Regional Analysis:

The American Medical Morphine Market has the lead and would retain its dominance in the coming years. Investments for the research and development sector related to medical morphine is expected to boost the market prospect. In Europe, the market would get backed by developments to back the healthcare infrastructure.

Medical Morphine Market Competitive Analysis:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Alcaliber S.A, Purdue Pharma L.P., Pfizer Inc., Johnson, Matthey Fine Chemicals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Verve Health Care Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, NORTHEAST PHARM, MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, and others are some prominent names involved in taking the medical morphine market forward. The global market has been benefiting from the strategic implementations and planning of these companies who take a close look at trends before making any move. Among their strategic tools, tie-up, acquisition, innovation, merger, branding, and others play prominent roles.

Medical Morphine Industry News:

In July 2020, researchers from the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, New York, revealed that the use of intrathecal morphine after the surgical treatment of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis patients could help in curbing hospital costs and control the postoperative pain in better ways. This also results in a lower opioid requirement in a significant way than patient-controlled analgesia.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised questions regarding the stringent measures imposed on the use of opiates like morphine. The COVID-19 is known for its impact on the breathing mechanism and it can trigger the suffering even more by making the problem acute. Morphine is known for its ability to relax the trouble and yet, the government in the UK is not allowing the use of morphine. In countries like Afghanistan, it has emerged as the only solution as the healthcare system of the country has been affected by a severe shortage of supply of medical tools and other necessary equipment.

Table Of Content



1. Report Prologue



2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

…TOC Continued

LIST OF TABLES



Table 1 Medical Morphine Industry Synopsis, 2018–2023

Table 2 Global Medical Morphine Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Medical Morphine Market, By Region, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Medical Morphine Market, By Route Of Administration, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Medical Morphine Market, By Application, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Medical Morphine Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

…Continued

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Segmentation For Global Medical Morphine Market

Figure 3 Segmentation Market Dynamics For Medical Morphine Market

Figure 4 Global Medical Morphine Market Share, By Route Of Administration 2017

Figure 5 Global Medical Morphine Market Share, By Application 2017

Figure 6 Global Medical Morphine Market Share, By End-User, 2017

…Continued

