COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Veterinary CT Scanner Market Adversely in Short Term

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Overview

The global veterinary CT scanner market is expected to rise at a strong 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market was valued at a paltry USD 138.1 million in 2018, but is likely to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about pet health and the use of CT scanners in ensuring and maintaining pet health. The report also contains a detailed analysis with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, and states how the pandemic is likely to affect the market in the short and long term. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market with respect to the major drivers and restraints affecting the global veterinary CT scanner market and the leading players operating in the global market.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5984

Veterinary CT scanners are equipment used to diagnose anomalies and diseases in animals specifically. Veterinary CT scanners can be used to diagnose cancers, cardiovascular diseases, trauma, and musculoskeletal disorders, among others, in pets and other domestic animals. The growing prevalence of cancer in pet animals is a major driver for the global veterinary CT scanner market and is likely to drive the market at a steady rate over the forecast period. Growing awareness among pet owners about animal cancer is also a major driver for the global veterinary CT scanner market, as this has driven the number of diagnostic tests for cancer. The increasing usage of advanced medical equipment for diagnosing problems in pet animals is likely to be a major driver for the global veterinary CT scanner market over the forecast period.

The increasing number of pets being adopted all over the world is likely to be a major driver for the global veterinary CT scanner market over the forecast period. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, around 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year. This high number has led to growing prospects for the veterinary CT scanner market, as the number of pets under care in the developed world has grown rapidly. Increasing awareness about pet health and increasing readiness among pet owners to carry out investigative procedures to diagnose diseases in their pet animals is also a major driver for the global veterinary CT scanner market over the forecast period.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global veterinary CT scanner market include GNI ApS, Animage LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Epica International Inc., Canon Inc., SOUND, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips NV. Major players in the global veterinary CT scanner market are likely to engage in merger and acquisition activity to increase their share in the global market. Strategic collaborations are also likely to be popular among players in the global veterinary CT scanner market over the forecast period.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Segmentation:

The global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, slice, animal type, application, end use, and region.

By type, the global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into stationary multi-slice CT scanners and portable CT scanners. The stationary multi-slice CT scanners segment is expected to dominate the global veterinary CT scanner market over the forecast period due to the enhanced functionality of stationary CT scanners in comparison to portable ones, which sacrifice some functionality in order to gain more convenience. The increasing use of stationary CT scanners in large hospitals and clinics is the major driver for the stationary multi-slice CT scanner segment over the forecast period.

By slice, the global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into 4 slice, 8 slice, 16 slice, 32 slice, and 64 slice.

By animal type, the global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into small and large animals.

By application, the global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, appendicitis, trauma, musculoskeletal disorders, and others.

By end use, the global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and academic institutes.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global veterinary CT scanner market, followed by Europe.

Table Of Contents



1. REPORT PROLOGUE



2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…TOC Continued

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET SYNOPSIS, 2019–2025

TABLE 2 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET ESTIMATES AND FORECAST, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET, BY TYPE, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET, BY SLICE, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

…Continued

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2 MARKET STRUCTURE FOR GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET

FIGURE 3 MARKET DYNAMICS FOR GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET SHARE, BY TYPE, 2018 (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET SHARE, BY SLICE, 2018 (%)

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET SHARE, BY ANIMAL TYPE, 2018 (%)

…Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/veterinary-ct-scanner-market-5984

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.