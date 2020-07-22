COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis Market 2020, Global Industry Size, Share, Business Opportunities, New Advancement, Strategies, Sales Revenue, Regional Statistics

Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) report on the global transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market (2018-2023) analyzes COVID-19 on the main factors that drive market growth. The study addresses competitors in the market and global market trends, offering a detailed summary of both growth factors and constraints, which may have a direct or indirect effect on the outlook of the industry during the forecast period.

Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis is a medical disorder characterized by the build-up of irregular protein deposits called amyloid (amyloidosis) in the body’s organs and tissues. It primarily affects the peripheral neuropathic or autonomic neuropathic system and the cardiac system. The cardiac type of transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis puts patients at risk of arrhythmia, cardiomegaly, and orthostatic hypertension.

Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis Market Key Players

Some of the key players identified by MRFR in this market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Merck, Arcturus Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Corino Therapeutics Inc, Proclara Bioscience.

Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis Market Dynamics

The global ATTR market is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to the probability of an increase in the number of ATTR drug launches, an increase in the Afro-American population as they are genetically susceptible to amyloidosis, an increase in people’s health awareness and the average income of individuals.

Nevertheless, the growth of this market can be hampered by strict regulatory policies, the high cost of ATTR drugs, the inaccurate diagnosis of ATTR disorders, and clinical trials’ limitations. Lack of information on this condition and inadequacy of advanced diagnostic methods in middle-income countries are significant market barriers.

Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis Market Segmentation

The global transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market has been segmented based on disease type, treatment, gender, and end-user.

Based on the type of disease, the global market for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis has been segmented into transthyretin (TTR) familial amyloid cardiomyopathy, transthyretin (TTR) familial amyloid polyneuropathy, and others.

Based on treatment, the global market for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis has been segmented into small molecules treatment, organ transplantation, RNAi therapy and others. The segment for small molecules treatment is further divided into tafamidis and diflunisal.

Based on gender, the global market for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis has been segmented into males and females.

Based on the end-user, the global market for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global market for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas leads the market for transthyretin amyloidosis (TTR) due to a growing prevalence of amyloidosis among adults and the elderly and a rising geriatric population, which is a significant cause for this disease. For example, according to a study released by ASCO Journal in 2016, approximately 4,000 people develop amyloidosis per year in the United States. As a result, this growing patient pool will fuel demand growth during the forecast period. In addition, factors such as increasing government initiatives and support for research, the advancement of advanced medical treatment options, and the growing usage of technologically advanced medical diagnostic devices are likely to propel the market. The presence of pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. is also driving market growth in this region.

Europe is the second-largest market and has a fair share of the overall market for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis. The European market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to main factors such as the availability of advanced treatment facilities, increased spending on healthcare, as well as an increasing need for better healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to reform health care. Approximately 60 new cases of transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis are recorded annually in the United Kingdom, and the age-specific incidence rate is between 5.1 and 12.8 per million per year. In addition, the growing demand for medical devices and the capability of people to afford diagnostics contribute to the industry’s growth. However, the inefficiency of treatment and the incorrect diagnosis is hindering the growth of the market in this area.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. According to a study published by the United Nations in 2015, the number of older adults aged 60 years or older in the world is expected to rise by 56% between 2015 and 2030, of which 66% of the elderly reside in the Asia Pacific region. It makes the region vulnerable to transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis as the chances of its occurrence increase with rising age. Due to a broad patient population, rapid adoption of healthcare technologies, government initiatives to enhance healthcare quality, and availability of favorable reimbursement and insurance policies, market growth will accelerate throughout the forecast period. In addition, major players such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. have developed their regional headquarters and manufacturing facilities in countries like Singapore, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia. As a result, the growth curve of the in transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market will show a positive growth pattern.

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to exhibit the lowest growth in the market due to some key factors such as dearth of awareness and limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the major markets due to the development of the healthcare sector and the increasing availability of specialized care centers. However, the market may show steady growth due to the genetic vulnerability of Africans to transthyretin amyloidosis and government initiatives to augment the quality of healthcare in the region.

