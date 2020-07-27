COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Interventional Neurology Market Size 2020, Industry Share, Growth at 7.8% CAGR, Top Leaders, Merger, Regional Outlook, Upcoming Trends

Interventional Neurology Market Analysis

The global interventional neurology market is expected to rise at a strong 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global interventional neurology market was valued at more than USD 1.8 billion in 2017, according to the report.

Interventional neurology comprises the use of endovascular, catheter-based techniques to diagnose and treat vascular diseases of the nervous system. Techniques used in interventional neurology include fluoroscopy and angiography. Rising prevalence of neurological diseases such as stroke is likely to be a major driver for the global interventional neurology market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle factors such as sedentariness and obesity has led to a growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke. This has led to a growing demand for effective treatments for neurological disorders. This has driven the demand from the interventional neurology market in the last few years. Out of 1.2 million most frequently diagnosed adult-onset brain disorders, stroke comprises 51.3% of cases, leading to a growing demand for effective treatments against stroke.

The growing geriatric population is also a major driver for the global interventional neurology market, as this has driven the prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Geriatrics have become an increasing part of the global population in recent years due to the increasing standards of healthcare, which has led to increasing availability of advanced healthcare intervention procedures, leading to a growing population of geriatrics. This has led to a growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders in the global population. This is likely to remain a key driver for the global interventional neurology market over the forecast period.

Interventional Neurology Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global interventional neurology market include Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories. Major players in the global interventional neurology market are likely to focus on production capacity expansion in the coming years, as the rising prevalence of neurological disorders has led to a growing demand for interventional neurology products.

Interventional Neurology Market Segmentation:

The global interventional neurology market is segmented based on disease pathology, product, end user, and region.

The global market for interventional neurology, by disease pathology is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, arteriovenous malformation and fistulas, ischemic strokes, and others.

The market, by product, is segmented into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems, neurothrombectomy devices, and support devices. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is further classified as embolic coils, flow diversion devices, and liquid embolic agents. The embolic coils segment includes bare detachable coils, and coated detachable coils. The cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems segment is further classified as carotid artery stents, and embolic protection systems. The embolic protection systems segment includes distal filter devices, and balloon occlusion devices. The neurothrombectomy devices are further classified as clot retrieval devices, suction and aspiration devices, and snares. The support devices are further classified as microcatheters, and microguidewires.

Based on end user, the interventional neurology market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, and others.

Interventional Neurology Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global interventional neurology market due to the growing geriatric population in the region and the growing awareness about neurological diseases. The baby boomer population in the region has become a major consumer of interventional neurology devices due to the growing prevalence of strokes and neurodegenerative diseases in the region. The strong presence of leading market players in the region is also a major driver for the interventional neurology market.

Europe is also a major regional market for interventional neurology devices and is likely to retain an important share in the global market over the forecast period.

