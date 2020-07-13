COVID-19 pandemic Impact on Aortic Coarctation Market 2020, Global Review, Industry Size, Share, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies Revenue, Regional Growth

Coarctation of the aorta (CoA) is a specific medical condition which the narrowing of the aorta hampers the flow of blood from the heart to the lower part of the body. It is a rare congenital disease which is detected only in adulthood in some cases. The global aortic coarctation market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a hard look at industry trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. It offers estimations and predictions for the period of 2015 to 2022 (forecast period).

Aortic Coarctation Market Scope

The global aortic coarctation market is projected to exhibit 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of the disease among children and adults is driving the market growth. According to a 2019 report by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), one in 1800 babies in the U.S. is diagnosed with CoA. Diagnosis of the disease and correction of the artery at a preventive stage can bode well for the market. Pulse oximetry has been successful in this regard. However, manufacturers of diagnostic devices for cardiovascular diseases are investing in research and develop to improve the accuracy of prenatal screening techniques. But recoarctation after the primary surgery can hamper market growth.

Aortic Coarctation Market Segmentation

The global aortic coarctation market is segmented by type and end user.

By type, it comprises subclavian flap aortoplasty, balloon angioplasty, patch aortoplasty, and others. Balloon angioplasty held the largest market share in 2014. This can be attributed to its success in infants with congenital heart failure or CoA. However, the subclavian flap aortoplasty segment is expected to command a large share of the global aortic coarctation market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the treatment being preferred for neonatal patients.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinic, hospital, cardiac institute, and others.

Aortic Coarctation Market Regional Analysis

Globally, North America is the largest aortic coarctation market. It is expected to capture a large share of the market owing to investments in latest surgical procedures and conduction of clinical trials. Clinical trials displaying the success of surgical procedures such as covered stents and balloon angioplasty among neonatal and infants is likely to drive the regional market growth. Implementation of stents for widening the artery and ensuring normal blood flow are likely to be seen in the coming years.

Europe is the second-largest region in the global aortic coarctation market owing to prevalence of congenital heart diseases (CHDs) such as bicuspid valve and CoA. Detection of mutations of the NOTCH1 gene in patients was seen as the main cause of the disease. Presence of transthoracic echocardiography for detecting the disease at a preventive stage can bode well for the market. Surgical options for treatment and reimbursement schemes for patients can fuel the market growth.

APAC is one of the fastest growing regions of the market owing to a large patient pool, medical tourism, and presence of various CHDs.

Aortic Coarctation Market Competition Outlook

Creganna, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Clada Medical Devices, Medtronic, Freudenberg Medical, LLC, and Braile Biomedica are key players of the global aortic coarctation market.

