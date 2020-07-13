Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Vital Signs Monitoring Market Growth 2020, Industry Size Estimation, Top Company, Share, Applications, Segmentation, Upcoming Trends, Regional Statistics

Vital signs monitoring equipment and devices are medical devices used in monitoring the vital signs of a patient. This can be used in the intensive care unit, surgeries, and general ward for critical cases. Such equipment have undergone a digital metamorphosis and can be monitored remotely or virtually. The global vital signs monitoring market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) has been compiled by a mix of primary and secondary research which has been collated, verified, and formed from a commercial point of view. Its drivers, hurdles, opportunities, and threats have been explored for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period) as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital Signs Monitoring Market Scope

The global vital signs monitoring market size can accrue revenue at 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Its value stood at USD 4.4 billion in 2017. Huge prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the biggest drivers of the market. There are close to 200,000 cardiac arrests in hospitals across the U.S. But the presence of vital signs monitoring equipment can lower these numbers and raise health outcomes.

The large geriatric population offers a great opportunity for the global vital signs monitoring market to expand. The growing patient inflow, high hospital expenses, and need to curb healthcare costs can culminate in the populace procuring wearable devices for home use. The rise in mortality rates due to a delay in diagnosis can act as a catalyst for demand for these devices.

But strict regulations regarding approval and high costs of these devices can hamper market growth.

Vital Signs Monitoring Market Competition Outlook

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hicks Thermometers India Limited, Masimo, Spacelabs Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Smiths Medical, CASMED, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray DS USA, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic are key players of the global vital signs monitoring market.

Vital Signs Monitoring Market Segmentation

The global vital signs monitoring market has been segmented into product, type, portability, end user and distribution channel.

Products comprise respiratory rate monitors, blood pressure monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, pulse oximeter, and others.

The market, by type, has been segmented into integrated systems, non-integrated systems, and others.

The market, by portability, has been segmented into standalone and portable. Standalone devices are expected to dominate the global vital signs monitoring market owing to high usage of such devices in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. On the other hand, portable devices are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to rising preference of such devices in home healthcare settings. Emergence of wearables and their ability to alert healthcare services in case of emergencies can drive the segment growth throughout the forecast period.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into home healthcare, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory centers, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into online websites, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacies, and others.

Vital Signs Monitoring Market Regional Analysis

The Vital Signs Monitoring Market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are expected to lead the global vital signs monitoring market owing to a large geriatric populace and a large healthcare expenditure. According to a report by Population Reference Bureau, the geriatric population in the Americas can reach 98 million by 2060. North America has been making strides by conducting clinical trials of vital signs monitoring devices as well as successful adoption of wearables in the U.S. Efforts in controlling the COVID-19 virus has culminated in the U.S. FDA approving the use of non-invasive vital sign monitoring equipment.

