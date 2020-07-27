Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Medical Device Connectivity Market 2020, Global Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Top Companies, Merger, Regional Outlook

Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview

The global medical device connectivity market is expected to exhibit a strong 16.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The research report profiles the global medical device connectivity market in great detail and provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the market. The market’s historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects are studied in the report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory by detailing the historical stats regarding the market. Future projections are based on the detailed historical stats offered in the report.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6041

Based on this platform, future projections for the medical device connectivity market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The report also profiles the leading players in the global medical device connectivity market and gives readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global medical device connectivity market. The report also profiles the major drivers and restraints affecting the global medical device connectivity market. The factors making the market tick and those holding the market back are studied in detail in the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical device connectivity market is also assessed in the report.

Medical device connectivity has become an important technology for the medical sector due to the widespread implementation of electronic health record systems, which has elevated the importance of digital technology in the healthcare sector. The growing demand for storing various device-related data in secure storage sites is likely to be a major driver for the global medical device connectivity market over the forecast period. The increasing incorporation of health information exchange systems in healthcare organizations is also likely to be a major driver for the global medical device connectivity market over the forecast period, as medical device connectivity tools play a vital role in enabling strong, capable health information exchange programs.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global medical device connectivity market include eDevice Inc., Stryker Corporation, Nuvon Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., True Process, Lantronix, Infosys, Nanthealth, Cisco Systems, Medtronic, Bernoulli Enterprise, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Cerner, and Qualcomm.

In 2016, Allscripts Technologies signed a ten-year strategic agreement with Optumcare to deploy Allscripts TouchWork suite as its exclusive electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution for physicians. The strategic agreement will provide physicians with the clinical, health plan, and analytical data, which will further enhance the high-quality care they provide to their patients.

Moreover, in 2016, Cerner and Sharp Healthcare came together to extend the former’s electronic health record (EHR) system to the Sharp Community Medical Group. Through the expanded relationship with Cerner, Sharp will utilize an integrated platform to create consistencies by streamlining physician workflows and care team communications for transitions of care. All such instances are expected to boost the medical device connectivity market.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation:

The global medical device connectivity market is segmented on the basis of products and services, technology, end user, and region.

By products and services, the market is segmented into medical device connectivity solutions and medical device connectivity services. Medical device connectivity solutions are further segmented into medical device integration solutions, telemetry systems, connectivity hubs, and interface devices. Whereas, medical device connectivity services are further segmented into support and maintenance services, implementation and integration services, and training services.

Based on technology the market is segmented into wired technologies, wireless technologies, and hybrid technologies. Wireless technologies are likely to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals account for the largest share in the global medical device connectivity market.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the global medical device connectivity market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is also expected to be an important regional market over the forecast period.

Table Of Content



1. Report Prologue



2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

…TOC Continued

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Medical Device Connectivity Industry Synopsis, 2018–2023

Table 2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Region, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Technology, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End-Users, 2018–2023, (USD Million)

…Continued

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Segmentation For Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

Figure 3 Segmentation Market Dynamics For Medical Device Connectivity Market

Figure 4 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Share, By Product & Service2016

Figure 5 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Share, By Technology2016

Figure 6 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Share, By End-User, 2016

…Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-device-connectivity-market-6041

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.