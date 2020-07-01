COVID 19 Outbreak Impact on Immunoprecipitation Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Top Companies, Regional Outlook

Immunoprecipitation Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global immunoprecipitation market is expected to attain a market value of USD 562 million with a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Immunoprecipitation is a method used to purify and detect antigens. It isolates a specific antigen from a mixture by using a particular antibody that is immobilized to a solid base, such as magnetic particles or agarose resins.

Immunoprecipitation Market Dynamics

The increasing number of research activities in the life science sector and the rising need to identify antigens associated with autoimmune diseases are boosting the market growth. As per the British Society of Immunology, more than 80 autoimmune diseases were identified in March 2016. In addition, growing spending by governments and industries, increasing work on biotechnology across the globe, and raising awareness of personalized therapeutics are accelerating market growth.

However, the emergence of alternative protein purification technologies can impede market growth during the assessment period.

Immunoprecipitation Market Segmentation

The global market for immunoprecipitation has been segmented into type, product, and end-users.

On the basis of type, the global immunoprecipitation market has been segmented into individual immunoprecipitation, co-immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, and RNA immunoprecipitation.

On the basis of product, the global immunoprecipitation market has been segmented into kit, reagent, and others. The segment for reagent has been further divided into antibodies and beads. The segment for antibodies is further divided into primary and secondary. Beads are further segmented into magnetic beads, agarose beads, and buffers. The reagents category dominated the market in 2018 due to the regular use of different antibodies, beads, and buffers. Agarose beads are commonly used by researchers in protein purification methods. Nevertheless, with the advent of magnetic beads, there has been a sharp rise in demand for the same, thus increasing the market for immunoprecipitation. The category of kits is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the availability of a broad product portfolio. Most of them are Imprint Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Kit by Merck, Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation Kit (MeDIP) – Abcam DNA, and SureBeads Starter Kit by Bio-Rad Laboratories.

On the basis of end-users, the global immunoprecipitation market has been segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others. Academic and research institutes are the most substantial revenue-generating segment. This significant proportion can be attributed to extensive research in molecular biology and genomics. The considerable share of this segment is also expected to be the result of increased government funding for R&D activities. In addition, increased collaborations between academia and organizations are encouraging the growth of this segment.

Immunoprecipitation Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global immunoprecipitation market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are estimated to dominate the global market for immunoprecipitation due to increasing research activities and the presence of key market players. In addition, the well-developed healthcare industry is projected to improve the American market for immunoprecipitation.

Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest position in the global market for immunoprecipitation. Market growth in this area is due to the availability of research funding.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market due to rising government spending, increasing biotechnological innovation in these regions, and raising awareness of personalized therapeutics.

The Middle East and Africa are predicted to have the least market share.

Immunoprecipitation Market Key Players

Some of the significant participants in the global immunoprecipitation market are GenScript, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, BioLegend, Inc.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Geno Technology Inc.

