Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Breast Feeding Accessories Market Growth 2020, Global Demand, Industry Size, Share, Top Manufacturer Analysis, Upcoming Trends

Global breast feeding accessories market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report delivers a complete overview of the global breast feeding accessories market, including an analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global breast feeding accessories market are analyzed in detail in the research study in order to shed light on the market’s major motivators. The leading players in the global breast feeding accessories market are also profiled in the report.

Breast feeding accessories are various devices used in the process of breast feeding and expressing breast milk for later consumption. These include breast pumps, milk bottles, breast shells, breast feeding pillows, and other accessories. The increasing popularity of breast feeding, following a formula craze in the previous few decades, is the major driver for the global breast feeding accessories market over the forecast period. Breast feeding is the natural process by which infants acquire their nutrition from their mothers. Breast feeding has been shown to have several benefits for the child, including improving its immune system and making the digestive system stronger and able to deal with solid foods. The growing awareness about the benefits of breast feeding is the major driver for the global breast feeding accessories market over the forecast period.

The increasing number of working women around the world is also likely to be a major driver for the global breast feeding accessories market over the forecast period. As women are increasingly becoming part of the workforce, they can’t take time out of their schedules to breast feed their babies. This has led to a growing demand for accessories that allow mothers to express their breast milk and then provide it to the child at a later time. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global breast feeding accessories market over the forecast period.

Leading players in the global breast feeding accessories market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Medela LLC, Ameda, Pigeon Corporation, Nuby, Artsana SpA, Handi-Craft Company, Medline Industries Inc., NNUK USA LLC, and Tommee Tippee/Mayborn Group Limited. Coming up with more ergonomic products is likely to remain a promising avenue for players in the global breast feeding accessories market over the forecast period, as ergonomics is a key concern in designing breast feeding accessories.

The global breast feeding accessories market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. On the basis of the product, the global breast feeding accessories market is categorized into breast milk bottles, breast pumps, nursing clothes, breast feeding pillow, nursing pads, nipple care products, cleaning products, breast shells and other accessories. The breast pump segment is sub-segmented into manual breast pumps and electric breast pumps. The nursing pads segment is further sub-segmented into disposables and reusable.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics and personal. The personal segment is likely to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period, as the growing number of working women has driven personal usage of breast feeding accessories in the last few years.

The Americas dominate the global breast feeding accessories market and are likely to remain the leading regional segment of the market over the forecast period. The high number of working women in North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, is the major driver for the breast feeding accessories market in the region. Widespread awareness about the ease of using breast feeding accessories in North America is also a major driver for the breast feeding accessories market in the region.

Europe is the second largest regional market for breast feeding accessories, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period.

