Covid-19 Impact on Soft Tissue Repair Market 2020, Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, SWOT Analysis, Top Leaders, Regional Outlook

Soft Tissue Repair Market Outlook

Global soft tissue repair market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a strong 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global soft tissue repair market is expected to exhibit steady growth on the back of the growing awareness about the various methods of soft tissue repair, the growing prevalence of sports injuries, and steady market growth in untapped regional markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The report presents a detailed, comprehensive overview of the global soft tissue repair market and provides a comprehensive breakdown of the market’s major drivers and restraints. The report also examines the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on global soft tissue repair market in the short term and long term.

Soft tissue repair is a major part of the healthcare sector and is likely to account for a major valuation in the coming years. Soft tissue repair consists of repair operations for various tissue damage conditions such as skin repair, orthopedic surgeries, breast reconstruction, and cardiovascular surgery. The increasing awareness about soft tissue repair procedures is likely to be a major driver for the global soft tissue repair market over the forecast period. Technological development in the healthcare sector has led to a growing availability of advanced soft tissue repair equipment and procedures across the world, which is likely to remain a major driver for the global soft tissue repair market over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of sports injuries is likely to remain a major driver for the global soft tissue repair market over the forecast period. Various sports have gained massive followership in recent years due to the growing exposure to sports on TVs and the resultant increase in the interest in sports activities. Sports such as American football, soccer, and hockey have been adopted widely due to their universal appeal. This has led to a growing prevalence of sports injuries, as these are all contact sports and carry an inherent risk of injuries. This has been a major driver for the global soft tissue repair market over the last few years.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global soft tissue repair market include Stryker Corporation, C. R. Bard Inc., Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeScience Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew plc, Allergan plc, Athersys Inc., CryoLife Inc., Medtronic plc, Organogenesis Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Lifenet Health Inc., American Medical Systems Inc., S. Stem Cell Inc., Wright Medical Group Inc., and Isto Biologics.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation:

The global soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end use, and region.

By product type, the global soft tissue repair market is segmented into fixation products, tissue patch/match, laparoscopic instruments, and others. The fixation products segment is further sub-segmented into sutures, suture anchors, and interference screws. The tissue patch/match segment is further classified as biological and synthetic, of which the biological segment is further sub-segmented into allografts and xenografts.

By application, the global soft tissue repair market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, skin repair, hernia repair, vaginal sling repair, dental reconstruction, cardiovascular surgery, breast reconstruction, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment holds a major share in the global soft tissue repair market and is likely to remain an important segment for the market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for breast enhancement surgeries is also likely to remain a major driver for the global soft tissue repair market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global soft tissue repair market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, and others. The hospitals segment dominates the global soft tissue repair market.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global soft tissue repair market, accounting for close to 50% of the global market in 2017. North America is likely to remain the major regional market for soft tissue repair procedures over the forecast period due to the growing awareness about soft tissue repair procedures in the region and the growing presence of major players in the region.

