Covid-19 Impact on Near Infrared Imaging Market 2020, Industry Size, Global Share, Technology Trends, Applications, Regional Outlook, Top Company Profile, Future Trends

Near Infrared Imaging Market Analysis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global near infrared imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report includes the effect of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the near infrared imaging market and presents a thorough assessment of the anticipated demand fluctuations during the forecast period.

Near infrared imaging uses light between 650 and 950 nm to detect any changes caused by injury or disease. It is an effective diagnostic tool for minimally invasive and non-ionizing imaging of tissues. The NIR is not well absorbed by the blood or water, which are the tissues’ key components, thereby enhancing the changes in the illumination of the internal structures. This is preferable over other methods because it offers better resolution and is less threatening to patients.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures are the primary driver of the market. In addition to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population, it provided support for the market’s growth. Lengthy approval processes that may restrict the availability of targeted fluorophores can impede the growth of the market.

As per the American Cancer Society, at least 42% of newly diagnosed cancer cases were registered in the US in 2018, which is nearly 729,000 cases. Nevertheless, more than 15.5 million Americans received cancer treatment in 2016.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Segmentation

The global market for near infrared imaging has been segmented into product type, application, and end-user.

By product type, the global market for near infrared imaging has been segmented into devices, reagents, and others. The devices segment is further segmented into near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near-infrared bioluminescence imaging systems.

By application, the global market for near infrared imaging has been segmented into cancer surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, preclinical imaging, plastic/reconstructive surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and others.

By the end-user, the global near infrared imaging market has been segmented into research laboratories & academic institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global near infrared imaging market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are expected to drive the global near-infrared imaging market due to high domestic income and the involvement of significant market players. As stated by the US Investments in Medical and Health Research and Development 2013-2015 study by Research America, total US medical and health R&D in 2015 amounted to USD 158.7 billion.

Europe is set to retain the second-largest spot in the near-infrared imaging market. Demand growth in this field is due to the presence of a broad academic and research base and the availability of funding for research in European countries. For example, the European Research Council (ERC) is providing grants for the technological and scientific research conducted within the European Union (EU).

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to an increasing government focus on the biomedical and biotechnology sectors and an expanding number of target populations in the region.

The Middle East & Africa has the smallest share of the global demand for near infrared imaging. The majority of the region’s market is projected to be controlled by the Middle East region due to increasing government initiatives in the healthcare sector.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Key Players

Some of the leading participants in the global near infrared imaging market are PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Li-Cor, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz Se & Co.Kg (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., (Japan), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (the Netherlands), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Others.

