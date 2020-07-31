COVID-19 Impact on Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Trend, Analysis, Overview & Forecasts 2019-2030

Medical device contract manufacturing market is estimated to be over US$ 48 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2030.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is driven by focus of market players in introducing new and innovative products, rising geriatric population, need for cost effective products, rising cost for hospitals and increasing demand for medical devices are some of the major factors driving the market. Moreover, Polymer Science and Engineering Department of the University Of Massachusetts (UMASS) are offering several programs to enhance medical device industry and help to generate skilled workers. However, high cost of medical devices and stringent government policy related to medical device manufacturing is likely to restrain the market to certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market are:

Flextronics International, Benchmark Electronics, Jabil Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation (Greatbatch), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Nortech Systems, TE Connectivity (Creganna Medical), Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation and other prominent players.

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/41

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global medical device contract manufacturing market in the coming times. Since, growing age brings about several ailments associated with arthritis and joints replacement.

The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, Applications, Technology, and region

Major Types of Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market covered are:

In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices

Diagnostic Imaging & Medical Equipment

Drug Delivery Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices

Minimally Access Surgical Instruments

Therapeutic Patient Assistive Devices

Major Applications of Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market covered are:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Neurovascular

Pulmonary

Oncology

Laparoscopy

Urology and Gynecology

High costs associated with medical device and instruments are one of the major factors affecting the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market. Unavailability of alternate affordable and cheaper raw materials for manufacturing of medical devices is anticipated to be one of the major hindrances in the growth of the global medical device contract manufacturing market. Insufficient penetration of latest technologies, limited awareness in underprivileged regions and population with low income groups face consequential outcome in affording such devices.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

To understand the structure of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

by identifying its various sub-segments. Focuses on the key global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Type of Manufacturing Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Regulatory Landscape Assessment Manufacturing Capabilities Assessment Supply Chain Assessment GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE TYPE In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Diagnostic Imaging & Medical Equipment Drug Delivery Devices Patient Monitoring Devices Minimally Access Surgical Instruments Therapeutic Patient Assistive Devices Others GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiovascular Orthopedic Oncology Neurovascular Pulmonary Urology & Gynecology Laparoscopy Others GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE OF MANUFACTURING Raw Materials Electronics Finished Goods GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SERVICE Prototype Development Finished Device Manufacturing Assembly & Packaging Testing & Regulatory Support Services Molding & Casting Other Service GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Europe Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Rest of the World (ROW) Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE Market Share Analysis (2018) Key Strategies Assessment New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Expansions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* Flextronics International, LTD Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Jabil Inc. Integer Holdings Corporation (Greatbatch) West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Tecomet, Inc. Nortech Systems TE Connectivity (Creganna Medical) Forefront Medical Technologies Nordson Corporation (*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain) APPENDIX

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/41

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is 100% subsidiary of Maniks Systems Pvt Ltd. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities.

We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates the consumer study in more than 100 countries that provide a tactical approach to drive the sustained growth for the business. We continue to pioneer state-of theart approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com