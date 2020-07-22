Covid-19 Impact on Airway Management Market Growth 2020, Industry Analysis, Size Estimation, Top Company Share, Regional Insights, Demand Overview Forecast to 2025

Airway management is the process of maintenance and utilization of devices and procedures to ensure the steady stream of air supply to patients. These devices are employed during surgeries and patients with acute airway obstruction or respiratory failure. The global airway management market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at the various developments in airway devices, product benchmarking, trends and opportunities, and competitive analysis for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market has been featured in the report.

Airway Management Market Scope

The global airway management market value is expected to exceed USD 1,764.47 million by 2025. It can exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The high rate of respiratory disorders is the primary driver of the market. According to the WHO, nearly 65 million have been diagnosed with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). The susceptibility of the elderly populace and the increased use of anesthesia can sustain its demand from hospitals and clinics. Development of advanced devices and awareness of limited ventilation can induce heavy demand for airway management products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the use of airway management devices to the forefront. The lack of mechanical ventilators has led to biomedical engineers and scientists using temporary ventilators made with the help of oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, resuscitators, and other devices.

But the risk of airway management procedures for neonatals can restrain market growth.

Airway Management Market Competitive Outlook

Ambu A/S, Vyaire Medical, Smiths Group PLC, Vbm Medizintechnik GmbH, Salter Labs, Teleflex Incorporated, Sourcemark, Sunmed, Intersurgical Inc, Roper Technologies, and Medtronic are key players of the global airway management market.

Airway Management Market Segmentation

The global airway management market is segmented by product type into anesthesia masks, supraglottic, infra-glottic, laryngoscopes, accessories, and others.

The supraglottic segment is expected to perform exceptionally owing to being placed in the trachea easily. It is used to ventilate or maintain the airway during surgeries. This segment has been further sub-segmented into laryngeal mask, nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal airways, and others.

Laryngoscopes are small devices used in identifying abnormalities in the throat and larynx or voice box of the patient. Commercial availability of devices such as McGRATH MAC Video Laryngoscope by Medtronic can bode well for the market. Anesthesia masks, on the other hand, are masks used during the surgical procedures to provide oxygen to patients.

The global airway management market based on application has been segmented into surgery, general anesthesia, respiratory care, and others. Among them, surgery is expected to gain the largest share in the global market. The rising number of surgical procedures can facilitate segment growth.

End-users of airway management devices are surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Hospitals are medical settings in which airway management devices are used as a primary point-of-care for treating patients with chronic diseases or injuries.

Airway Management Market Regional Analysis

By region, it is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas held the largest share owing to the rising number of road accidents in this region. Airway management is mainly used in fatal injuries, surgical procedures, and accident cases. Thus, it is estimated to foster regional airway management market growth. Change in healthcare guidelines and the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus can fuel the demand for such devices.

Europe held the second-largest share in the market owing to an increase in the rate of surgical procedures in the region. This is exemplified with Germany accounting for approximately 0.86 million surgical procedures.

On the other hand, APAC is the fastest-growing market for airway management on account of the increasing awareness of technological advances and application of airway management.

