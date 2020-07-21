Covid-19 Impact on Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Demand Overview, Insights, Technology Developments, Top Company Profile, Key Regions

Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Overview

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global absorbable surgical sutures market is expected to register a significant growth from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The study discusses the significant developments in the global market for absorbable surgical sutures in the context of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough overview of the various facets of the industry that are likely to be impacted by the pandemic.

Surgical sutures are used by physicians to close wounds or open damaged tissue. Absorbable suture crumbles in the body by enzymatic or hydrolysis reactions occurring in the human body. The absorbable sutures were traditionally made from the intestine of the sheep. Absorbable sutures are used for the sewing of deep tissues that break down in the body within ten days to four weeks, depending on the composition of the suture.

Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Dynamic

The significant rise in the prevalence of health conditions associated with skin, soft tissues, and peripheral vascular surgery is a vital factor that fuels the growth of this market. The increase in the aging population and the increasing frequency of musculoskeletal diseases are also expected to propel the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as lower rates of wound infection have made absorbable sutures incredibly common among consumers, which reflect significantly on their demand.

The rising demand for advanced wound closure materials and the lack of product innovations in surgical sutures are major barriers to this industry.

Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation

The global market for absorbable surgical sutures has been segmented on the basis of type, structure, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global market for absorbable surgical sutures has been classified as synthetic and natural sutures. Synthetic sutures have been further segmented into poliglecaprone suture (Monocryl), vicryl, and polydioxanone suture (PDS). Natural sutures have been further segmented into collagen, catgut suture, and polyglycolic acid suture.

On the basis of structure, the global market for absorbable surgical sutures has been classified as monofilament and multifilament sutures.

On the basis of application, the global market for absorbable surgical sutures has been classified as general surgery, gynecological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries.

Based on end-users, the global market for absorbable surgical sutures has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global absorbable surgical sutures market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

In the market for absorbable surgical sutures, North America is projected to have the largest market share owing to the early adoption of advanced medical technology, increased awareness, increased growth in the healthcare sector, and favorable reimbursement for many surgical procedures.

European market holds the second-largest market share of the global absorbable surgical sutures market. Market growth in this area can be due to an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rising number of surgeries, and an increase in the demand for advanced treatment.

The market share in the Asia Pacific is also expected to rise in the near future due to access to appropriate treatment facilities and growing demand for advanced technologies, improved reception rates, increased disposable income, and medical tourism.

The demand in the Middle East and Africa is projected to account for the lowest share of the global market for absorbable surgical sutures due to underdeveloped healthcare, lack of technological expertise, and inadequate medical facilities.

Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Key Players

Some of the leading participants operating in the global absorbable surgical sutures market are Ethicon Inc. (USUS), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Internacional Farmaceutica, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), DemeTECH Corporation (USUS), Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), EndoEvolution, LLC (USUS), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Conmed Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (USUS), W.L. Gore & Associates(US), Péters Surgical (France), and 3M Healthcare (US).

