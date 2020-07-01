COVID 19 Impact Analysis on Brachytherapy Market 2020, Global Size, Industry Share, Technology Trends, Top Company Profile, Regional Outlook

Brachytherapy Market Analysis

The global brachytherapy market is expected to exhibit a solid 10.9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global brachytherapy market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the brachytherapy market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory.

The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the brachytherapy market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global brachytherapy market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global brachytherapy market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global brachytherapy market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Brachytherapy is an alternative cancer treatment in which radioactive nuggets are placed close to the area infected with cancer. Brachytherapy is a form of cancer treatment in which a radiation dose is delivered directly to the tumor site via implanted seeds. The method is quick and highly effective, as well as reducing collateral damage, i.e. damage to nearby healthy tissue. Such benefits have led to brachytherapy becoming highly popular for the treatment of cancer. Brachytherapy has been shown to be more effective and less harmful than standard external beam radiation, leading to widespread demand from around the world. Around 15,000 people are expected to require brachytherapy over the coming ten years.

The increasing prevalence of cancer around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global brachytherapy market over the forecast period. Due to the growing popularity of smoking, alcohol, and other causative factors, the prevalence of cancer has grown around the world at a rapid rate. This is likely to drive the demand for brachytherapy over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer in North America, in particular, is a major driver for the global brachytherapy market, as brachytherapy is widely available in North America and less so in other regions.

Brachytherapy Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global brachytherapy market include IsoAid, IsoRay Medical Inc., Elekta AB, Argon Medical Devices Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Eckert & Ziegler, and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Brachytherapy Market Segmentation:

The global brachytherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, device, application, and region.

By type, the global brachytherapy market is segmented into high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy, low dose-rate (LDR) brachytherapy, and pulse dose-rate (PDR) brachytherapy.

On the basis of devices, the global brachytherapy market is segmented into brachytherapy after loaders and applicators.

On the basis of application, the global brachytherapy market is segmented into prostate cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, and other types of cancer, including esophageal cancer, gynecological cancers, anal/rectal cancer, and head and neck cancer. Prostate and breast cancer are likely to remain important segments for the global brachytherapy market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of these types of cancer.

Brachytherapy Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas hold an unprecedented dominance in the global brachytherapy market. The region accounted for a whopping 55% of the global brachytherapy market in 2016. The majority share held by the Americas region is mainly due to the presence of several leading players in the global brachytherapy market in the region, which has led to widespread availability of advanced brachytherapy mechanisms in the region. The high healthcare expenditure in North America is likely to be a major driver for the brachytherapy market in the region over the forecast period.

