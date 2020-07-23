Cough Suppressant Drugs Market accounted for US$ 1100.4 Mn in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market, by Disease Type (Dry Cough and Wet Cough), By Drug Type (Dextromethorphan, Codeine, Noscapine, Butamirate, Benzonatate, Pholcodine, and Others), by Product Type (Over-the-counter (OTC) and Prescription Drug), by Age Group (Pediatric and Adult), by Dosage Form (Syrup, Tablet, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 1100.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2018–2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Frequent approvals and launch of new cough suppressant drugs are expected to drive the global cough suppressant drugs market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2017, Aurobindo Pharma Limited received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Guaifenesin and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide extended-release tablets, 600/30 mg and 1200/60mg (OTC) indicated to loosen mucus and phlegm, and thin out bronchial secretions, making coughs more productive.

Aurobindo’s Guaifenesin and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide extended-release tablets are the generic equivalent of Reckitt Benckiser’s Mucinex DM tablets. Such approvals and launches of new cough suppressant drugs in the market are expected to drive the global cough suppressant drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Some stringent regulations against the use of cough suppressant drugs are expected to hinder the global drug suppressant drugs market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, FDA introduced a regulation which inhibits the use of codeine-based cough suppressant drugs in children less than 18 years of age.

In August 2018, Colorado introduced a law which prohibits the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines containing cough suppressant dextromethorphan (DXM) to minors. In 2017, Health Canada proposed to ban non-prescription cough suppressant drug codeine sales. Such regulations that limit the sales and adoption of cough suppressant drugs are expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Takeaways of the Cough Suppressant Drugs Market:

The global cough suppressant drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026) owing to frequent product launches and approvals and a robust pipeline of novel cough suppressant drugs.

Key players in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers and partnership for the development, manufacture, and marketing of new cough suppressant drugs. For instance, in 2012, Vernalis plc., a U.K.-based development stage pharmaceutical company, and Tris Pharma Inc., a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company, entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of multiple novel products focused on the U.S. prescription cough/cold market.

Approval and launch of new cough suppressant drugs in the U.S. is expected to drive growth of the North America cough suppressant drugs market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific cough suppressant drugs market is expected to show good growth during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of cough in countries such as India and China. For instance, according to the data published by Journal of the Association of Physicians of India in 2016, it was estimated that around 54% of the population in India suffers from cough.

Major players operating in the global cough suppressant drugs market include Perrigo Company plc, Vernalis plc. Tris Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Aytu BioScience, Inc., Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mayne Pharma Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

