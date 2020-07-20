Cosmetic Preservatives Market Current and Upcoming Trends in 2020 – 2025 | Top Key Players are Ashland Inc., Struchem Co. Ltd.,.Lonza Group Ltd., Clariant AG, Symrise AG

The latest research report on Cosmetic Preservatives Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size and Value

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is valued at USD 323.21 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 502.88 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period.

Scope of Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Cosmetic Preservatives can be defined as any substance specifically or primarily designed to inhibit the growth of microorganisms in cosmetics. Preservatives help preserve formulations and ensure the durability of cosmetics. They are essential for formulations containing water. In fact, the presence of water in the formulation creates a favorable environment for microbial Growth.

The use of preservatives in cosmetics is essential to prevent microbial changes and contamination during formulation, transport, storage or use by consumers. Antioxidants can also be used to protect against changes caused by exposure to oxygen. The use of synthetic preservatives allows you to fully understand the safety and toxicity of this ingredient. Synthetic preservatives at low concentrations can effectively preserve the product. In addition, synthetic preservatives have a broad spectrum of activity against bacteria and fungi. In addition, they are more affordable than natural preservatives.

Cosmetic preservatives may act as antioxidants, stabilizers and antibacterial agents. Cosmetics are made from biodegradable elements and will deteriorate due to the types of microorganisms. Due to the presence of water, cosmetics can cause decomposition after prolonged storage and can cause changes in color, viscosity and odor. First, cosmetic preservatives are added to the product to inhibit the growth of microorganisms. These can be used to formulate sunscreens, scrubs, masks, lotions and many other cosmetics. There are various preservatives on the market, such as wet wipes, rinse agents and leave-in agents. Leave-in products include deodorants, creams and body lotions. The wipes include baby wipes and wipes. Rinsing products include soap and shampoo.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into formaldehydes, paraben products, alcohols, organic acids, phenol derivatives, quaternary compounds and others. On the basis ofapplication, the market is segmented into sunscreens, lotions, creams, gels, shampoos, conditioners, mouthwash, toothpaste, soaps, cleansers, and others.

The regions covered in this Cosmetic Preservativesmarket report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Cosmetic Preservatives News

Ashland introduces Natural Solutions at Asia in-cosmetics 2019

November14th, 2019; Ashland Inc., which is a global leader in generating cosmetic solution introduced its nature-based products at in-cosmetics Asia 2019. The products covered the various categories like sun care, haircare and skincare. Personal Care Innovations that Ashland introduced were Biofunctional Defy Gray Hair, Sun care solution, Clearhance conditioning polymer, Skin balancing cream, and many more. Ashland plans to provide a total defense formula via its products providing customers a total package towards environmental protection, light spectrum protection, pollution protection, and skin repair.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for health-based natural skincare products, rising product development, surging investments in research and development for paraben free organic preservatives and surging worldwide consumption of facial masks, creams and hair gels are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market. As per the statistics from Cosmetics Info, around 87% of customers believe that products catering protection against microorganism growth is a strong point for them to make a purchase and 69% of them believe that cosmetics are safe to use with preservatives. Moreover, increasing disposable income of people in developing countries that, in turn, raised expenditure capacity, global consciousness about health and personal grooming, are other major factors that drive people to adopt cosmetic preservatives and propel the market growth.

However, increasing concern about the health implications possessed by the preservatives incorporating paraben and high prices of herbal cosmetic products are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the market.

The manufacturers of cosmetic preservatives are investing more and more into the R&D to make paraben-free products, that are totally based on natural and herbal ingredients for protecting cosmetics from microbial attacks. Additionally, surging use of isothiazolinones in rinsing products and hair shampoos are also some factors which are expected to withhold lucrative opportunities for the Cosmetic Preservatives market in future.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Cosmetic PreservativesMarket.

North America is expected to dominate the market of Global Cosmetic Preservatives. This is mainly due to the rising demand for cosmetic products, rising awareness towards purity of beauty products, personal care and hygiene. Additionally, there are several developed countries in the region where there is a urbanized lifestyle, and higher status of living of people with high disposable incomes. There is also a huge demand for paraben free natural products for skincare and haircare, which is the primary factors for the region holding a dominance in cosmetic preservatives market. There are around 12,500 unique chemical approved ingredients for cosmetics in US alone. Also, on an average, a woman in US uses 9 to 15 personal care cosmetic products per day.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest rate, mainly due to raising awareness of skin healthcare, rising consumption of herbal cosmetic products like sunscreens, facial creams, hair gels etc.and increase in production facilities in India, Japan, and China.Moreover, spike in expenditure capacity of people in developing countries is also providing great opportunities for the adoption of cosmetic preservatives market. As per Household Expenditure Survey, by Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australians spend nearly 4.5 Billion USD every year on cosmetic products.

Key Benefits of Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report-

• Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

• Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

• Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

• Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segmentation: –

By Type:

• Formaldehydes

• Paraben products

• Alcohols

• Organic acids

• Phenol derivatives

• Quaternary compounds

ByApplication:

• Sunscreens

• Lotions

• Creams

• Gels

• Shampoos

• Conditioners

• Mouthwash

• Toothpaste

• Soaps

• Cleansers

By Regional Analysis:(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Companies

1.Ashland Inc.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc. is an American chemical company which operates in more than 100 countries. ) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical.

2. Lonza Group Ltd.

Lonza Group is one of the top chemicals and biotechnology company, The company provides product development services to the pharmaceutical and biologic industries, including organic, fine and performance chemicals, custom manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, chemical synthesis capabilities.

The Pharma & Biotech comprises the Company’s Biologics, Small-Molecule, and Consumables and Research Tools businesses. The segment includes mammalian, microbial, chemical, bioconjugates, cell and gene therapy technology platforms.

3.Clariant AG

Clariant AG is one of the leading speciality chemicals companies. The company is focused on four business are care chemicals, catalysis, natural resources and plastics & coatings. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, the public company encompasses 110 operating companies in 53 countries. Major manufacturing sites are located in Europe, North America, South America, China and India.

4.Symrise AG

Symrise is a supplier of inspiring fragrances, flavors, natural nutrition and cosmetic ingredients solutions. Symrise AG is a major producer of flavours and fragrances with sales of €3.154 billion in 2018. Major competitors include Firmenich, Givaudan, International Flavors and Fragrances, Frutarom and Takasago International.

The Flavor segment contains the Beverages, Savory and Sweet business units. Flavor develops, produces, and sells flavors and functional ingredients for use in foods, beverages and health products.

5. The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company, American chemical and plastics manufacturer that is one of the world leading suppliers of chemicals, plastics, synthetic fibres, and agricultural products.

The Performance Chemicals segment produces chemicals and materials for water purification, pharmaceuticals, paper coatings, paints and advanced electronics. Major product lines include nitroparaffins, such as nitromethane, used in the pharmaceutical industry and manufactured by Angus Chemical Company

6. Struchem Co. Ltd.

7. Finetech Industry Ltd.

8. AE Chemie Inc.

9. Penta Manufacturing Company and others.

