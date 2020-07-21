Coronavirus Outbreak: Biomarkers Industry Fights Back with Well-defined Business Strategies

The global “biomarkers market” is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in a wide variety of applications, namely, drug discovery and development, safety assessment, and medicine. Besides, numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies are persistently investing huge sums in the research and development activities. The increasing prevalence of cancer is also one of the crucial factors that would affect the market positively during the forecast period.

The above information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the biomarker market size was USD 39.10 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 97.51 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Biomarkers MarketInclude:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

R&D System

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Axon Medchem

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Other key market players

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Accelerate Growth

Biomarkers are increasingly used in disease diagnostics. They also play an important role in development of personalized medicine for several disease conditions. Disease diagnosis and treatment procedures possess certain limitations and because of this, the concept of personalized medicine is becoming popular nowadays. Patients suffering from immunological disorders and cancer are rapidly inclining towards customized treatment options based on their genetic and clinical features. It would propel the biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.

Oncology Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

In terms of indication, the market is grouped into oncology, cardiology, neurology and others. Out of these, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of cancer. Growing demand for personalized medicine in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, along with increasing number of new biomarker based assays and tests being introduced by market players, is propelling the growth of oncology segment. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing investment by key market players in the development of neurology biomarkers are is one of the major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the segment at faster rate.

